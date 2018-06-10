Champions Indoor Football
Standings
North Conference
;Overall;PF;PA
*# Salina;9-3;602;462
# Sioux City;9-3;684;502
# QUAD CITY;8-4;634;491
# Bismarck;5-7;569;586
Omaha;4-8;526;617
Kansas City;3-9;538;751
South Conference
;Overall;PF;PA
# Duke City;10-2;620;433
# Amarillo;8-4;620;505
# Texas Revolution;5-7;411;456
# Wichita;4-8;490;558
Dallas;1-11;192;407
#-clinched playoff berth; *-won conference crown on a tiebreaker. Note: Wichita owns a tiebreaker against Omaha for the final playoff spot.
Saturday's games
@ QC 'Wheelers 86, Texas Power 6
Salina 72, Kansas City 20
Sioux City 71, Bismarck 50
Texas Revolution 60, Amarillo 52
@-Note: Dallas forfeited to QC 'Wheelers; Power a replacement foe.
Sunday's game
Duke City 56, Wichita 49
END OF REGULAR SEASON
June 16 playoffs
Wichita at Duke City, 6:05 p.m.
Bismarck at Salina, 6:35 p.m.
QC 'Wheelers at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.
June 18 playoff
Texas Revs at Amarillo, 7 p.m.
Steamwheelers 86, Power 6
Texas Power;0;0;6;0;—;6
QC 'Wheelers;35;14;9;28;—;86
First quarter
QC: Shannon Winesberry 25 fumble recovery return (Jacob Stytz kick), 13:58
QC: Tyler Williams 16 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Stytz kick), 8:53
QC: Jordan Stargell 5 blocked field goal return (Stytz kick), 5:40
QC: Williams 9 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 1:52
QC: Keyvan Rudd 1 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 1:09
Second quarter
QC: Darius Hicks 1 run (Stytz kick), 9:01
QC: Bryce Lightner 2 run (Stytz kick), 0:33
Third quarter
QC: Robert Jones 18 run (Stytz kick), 14:14
QC: Safety; Jones tackles Jacolby Moseley in the end zone, 11:29
TEX: Harold Wayne 18 pass from Moseley (Marques Barnes run failed), 7:24
Fourth quarter
QC: Jones 8 run (Stytz kick), 12:52
QC: Jones 6 run (Stytz kick), 6:33
QC: Jones 19 run (Stytz kick), 3:40
QC: Denzel Thompson 35 interception return (Stytz kick), 2:36
;TEX;QC
First downs;7;19
Rushing yds;23-(47);19-114
Passing yds;67;117
Passing C-A-I;7-23-5;10-16-3
Sacked-yds;7-50;0-0
Kick returns;9-132;2-11
Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-yds;5-16;4-32
RUSHING: TEX, Marques Barnes 6-10, Jamon Brewer 4-(6), Trevion Sims 1-(7), Cameron Sturns 1-(20), Jacolby Moseley 11-(24); QC, Robert Jones 8-74, Bryce Lightner 6-22, Tyler Williams 2-10, Darius Hicks 2-7, Tyler Williams 1-5, E.J. Hilliard 1-1.
PASSING: TEX, Moseley 7-23-5-67; QC, Hilliard 7-10-1-62, Lightner 3-6-2-55.
RECEIVING: TEX, Harold Wayne 1-18, Trey Jordan 1-18, Tevin Trevance 1-10, Brewer 1-7, Sims 1-6, Devante Harrison 1-4, Dequann Ruffin 1-4; QC, Jones 2-28, Quinton Pedroza 1-27, Williams 2-25, Hicks 2-23, Tyler Jones 1-8, Keyvan Rudd 2-26.
KICK RETURNS: TEX, Brewer 3-53, Harrison 3-38, Sims 2-21, Trevance 1-20; QC, Jones 1-7, Shannon Winesberry 1-4.
FUMBLE REC.: QC, Shannon Winesberry 1-25 (forced by Jones), Ryan Keen 1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS: TEX, Trevance 1-29, Arthur Jones 1-6, Wayne 1-0; QC: Denzel Thompson 3-57, Jordan Stargell 1-1, Joe Powell 1-0.
SACKS: TEX, Barnes 1-2; QC: Robert Jones 2.5-23, Terry Johnson 1-11, Cornelius Brown 1-7, Anthony Pruitt 1-4, Winesberry 1-3, Shawn Hill 0.5-2.
OTHER TFLs: QC, Jones 1-11, Pruitt 1-1.
MISSED FGs: None.
KICK BLOCKS: QC, Stargell 1-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.