Champions Indoor Football

Standings

North Conference

;Overall;PF;PA

*# Salina;9-3;602;462

# Sioux City;9-3;684;502

# QUAD CITY;8-4;634;491

# Bismarck;5-7;569;586

Omaha;4-8;526;617

Kansas City;3-9;538;751

South Conference

;Overall;PF;PA

# Duke City;10-2;620;433

# Amarillo;8-4;620;505

# Texas Revolution;5-7;411;456

# Wichita;4-8;490;558

Dallas;1-11;192;407

#-clinched playoff berth; *-won conference crown on a tiebreaker. Note: Wichita owns a tiebreaker against Omaha for the final playoff spot.

Saturday's games

@ QC 'Wheelers 86, Texas Power 6

Salina 72, Kansas City 20

Sioux City 71, Bismarck 50

Texas Revolution 60, Amarillo 52

@-Note: Dallas forfeited to QC 'Wheelers; Power a replacement foe.

Sunday's game

Duke City 56, Wichita 49

END OF REGULAR SEASON

June 16 playoffs

Wichita at Duke City, 6:05 p.m.

Bismarck at Salina, 6:35 p.m.

QC 'Wheelers at Sioux City, 7:05 p.m.

June 18 playoff

Texas Revs at Amarillo, 7 p.m.

Steamwheelers 86, Power 6

Texas Power;0;0;6;0;—;6

QC 'Wheelers;35;14;9;28;—;86

First quarter

QC: Shannon Winesberry 25 fumble recovery return (Jacob Stytz kick), 13:58

QC: Tyler Williams 16 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Stytz kick), 8:53

QC: Jordan Stargell 5 blocked field goal return (Stytz kick), 5:40

QC: Williams 9 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 1:52

QC: Keyvan Rudd 1 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 1:09

Second quarter

QC: Darius Hicks 1 run (Stytz kick), 9:01

QC: Bryce Lightner 2 run (Stytz kick), 0:33

Third quarter

QC: Robert Jones 18 run (Stytz kick), 14:14

QC: Safety; Jones tackles Jacolby Moseley in the end zone, 11:29

TEX: Harold Wayne 18 pass from Moseley (Marques Barnes run failed), 7:24

Fourth quarter

QC: Jones 8 run (Stytz kick), 12:52

QC: Jones 6 run (Stytz kick), 6:33

QC: Jones 19 run (Stytz kick), 3:40

QC: Denzel Thompson 35 interception return (Stytz kick), 2:36

;TEX;QC

First downs;7;19

Rushing yds;23-(47);19-114

Passing yds;67;117

Passing C-A-I;7-23-5;10-16-3

Sacked-yds;7-50;0-0

Kick returns;9-132;2-11

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-yds;5-16;4-32

RUSHING: TEX, Marques Barnes 6-10, Jamon Brewer 4-(6), Trevion Sims 1-(7), Cameron Sturns 1-(20), Jacolby Moseley 11-(24); QC, Robert Jones 8-74, Bryce Lightner 6-22, Tyler Williams 2-10, Darius Hicks 2-7, Tyler Williams 1-5, E.J. Hilliard 1-1.

PASSING: TEX, Moseley 7-23-5-67; QC, Hilliard 7-10-1-62, Lightner 3-6-2-55.

RECEIVING: TEX, Harold Wayne 1-18, Trey Jordan 1-18, Tevin Trevance 1-10, Brewer 1-7, Sims 1-6, Devante Harrison 1-4, Dequann Ruffin 1-4; QC, Jones 2-28, Quinton Pedroza 1-27, Williams 2-25, Hicks 2-23, Tyler Jones 1-8, Keyvan Rudd 2-26.

KICK RETURNS: TEX, Brewer 3-53, Harrison 3-38, Sims 2-21, Trevance 1-20; QC, Jones 1-7, Shannon Winesberry 1-4.

FUMBLE REC.: QC, Shannon Winesberry 1-25 (forced by Jones), Ryan Keen 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: TEX, Trevance 1-29, Arthur Jones 1-6, Wayne 1-0; QC: Denzel Thompson 3-57, Jordan Stargell 1-1, Joe Powell 1-0.

SACKS: TEX, Barnes 1-2; QC: Robert Jones 2.5-23, Terry Johnson 1-11, Cornelius Brown 1-7, Anthony Pruitt 1-4, Winesberry 1-3, Shawn Hill 0.5-2.

OTHER TFLs: QC, Jones 1-11, Pruitt 1-1.

MISSED FGs: None.

KICK BLOCKS: QC, Stargell 1-5.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments