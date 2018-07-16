All-CIF teams
All-North Conference
First team offense: QB: Derrick Bernard, Salina; RB: Darrian Miller, Sioux City; WR: Daniel McKinney, Omaha; WR: Jayhem Byrd-Mix, Bismarck; WR: Frederick Bruno, Sioux City; G: Kamalie Matthews, Salina; G: Arthur Doakes, Sioux City; C: Matt Rahn, Sioux City; K: Greg Conry, Sioux City
First team defense: DE: Travis Taylor, Salina; Wesley Johnson, Sioux City; DT: Ben Pister, Sioux City; LB: Ricky Wyatt, Salina; DB: Solomon St. Pierre, Sioux City; DB: Denzel Thompson, Quad-City; DB: Trey Dudley-Giles, Salina; DB: Jarad Milo, Kansas City; KR: Tyler Williams, Quad-City
Second team offense: QB: E.J. Hilliard, Quad-City; RB: Dominique Carson, Salina; WR: Dee Washington, Kansas City; WR: Keyvan Rudd, Quad-City; WR: Rashad Pargo, Salina; G: Zach Fondal, Kansas City; G: Ryan Bubulka, Quad-City; C: Connor Hart, Bismarck; K: Jacob Stytz, Quad-City
Second team defense: DE: Marquis Smith, Bismarck; DE: Jake Lattimer, Salina; DT: Kewan Alfred, Quad-City; LB: Jarelle Miller, Bismarck; DB: Isiah Barfield, Salina; DB: Antwan Smith, Bismarck; DB: Paul Dodson, Omaha; DB: Dominique McDuffier, Quad-City; KR: Chris Perry, Omaha
All-South Conference
First team offense: QB: Nate Davis, Amarillo; RB: Darius Fudge, Texas Revs; WR: Delio Davis, Duke City; WR: Xavier Amey, Amarillo; WR: Clinton Solomon, Texas Revs; G: Darren Marquez, Wichita; G: Bryce Cross, Amarillo; C: Sherman Carter, Duke City; K: James Naehu, Duke City
First team defense: DE: Kennen Gibbs, Wichita; DE: Fatu Ulale, Duke City; DT: Brett Bowers, Duke City; LB: Jayson Serda, Duke City; DB: Frankie Soloman Jr., Texas Revs; DB: Kendrick Harper, Wichita; DB: Fredrick Griggs, Duke City; DB: Demario Donnell, Amarillo; KR: Edward Smith, Wichita
Second team offense: QB: Caleb Holbrook, Duke City; RB: Jalen Sykes, Wichita; WR: Raymond Johnson, Amarillo; WR: Jared Elmore, Duke City; WR: Sedrick Johnson, Duke City; G: Terrale Johnson, Duke City; G: Roy Richard, Texas Revs; C: Avery Wright, Amarillo; K: Conner Hollanbaugh, Amarillo
Second team defense: DE: Matt Moss, Duke City; DE: Marik Jenkins, Texas Revs; DT: James McCartney, Wichita; LB: Jeffrey Branch, Amarillo; DB: Dwayne Autry, Texas Revs; DB: Paul Robinson, Duke City; DB: Dontra Matthews, Wichita; DB: Code Berry, Texas Revs; KR: Cashmin Thomas, Amarillo
