For VictoryVR, an area developer of educational virtual reality software, the journey toward becoming a local technological innovator began as almost everything does: an idea.
Three years later, the company now employs 12 people who help make conceptual classrooms into a virtual reality. It was recently chosen as a finalist by HTC, a leading virtual reality hardware company, for an award honoring the best virtual reality experience in the world. And now, with educational programs that teach everything from foreign language to dissecting frogs, CEO Steve Grubbs says the company is going global.
“What we’re certain of is the work that we are doing is going to transform the way children all around the world learn in school,” said Grubbs, also the company's founder.
Since it began in 2016, the company has come a long way from a mere concept in Grubbs’ head. To get off the ground, the company needed to take three big steps. The first was figuring out how to design the virtual curriculum, which Grubbs says “was hard because nobody had done this thing before.” The second was finding people to move to Davenport to do the programming.
Finally, there was the startup price tag: $1 million. Surprisingly, that wasn’t too difficult to get.
“If it’s a good idea, people are happy to put money in,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs, who was reached by phone during a business trip to Cape Town, South Africa, said the company continues to expand its footprint, now in deals with products in China, Australia and South America. And by next year, Grubbs expects the virtual learning software will be available on every continent.
The company also struck a deal last summer with the prestigious Oxford University in England, something Grubbs called “a feather in the cap for our community.” The agreement used materials from the Oxford University Press to make an immersive Mandarin-language learning program.
As software development has become one pathway for leading the pack in technological innovators, other companies have also begun to put in place new technologies that aim to maximize profitability, enhance products and make life easier for the people who use them.
Over the summer, the local arm of Pittsburgh-based Arconic announced it would begin a new method of smart manufacturing aimed at reducing the amount of aluminum used while making the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Company officials boasted that they would cut 75 pounds of aluminum off the previous year’s model. They also said they were retrofitting their equipment with special sensors that could detect problems faster.
For years, Deere & Co. has already been making headlines for its use of artificial intelligence in agricultural equipment. Lately, company executives have been touting precision-guidance systems that direct tractors through farm fields, combine camera systems meant to help with yields and grain quality, and smart spraying systems that cover fields with seeds and chemicals.
During the company’s most recent stockholders meeting in Moline, Deere CEO Samuel Allen highlighted the technologies, saying many of the products are “receiving a very strong response in the market right now.”
“Precision technology is almost certain to define the future of agriculture, and perhaps other industries we serve, and Deere is well on its way to becoming the undisputed leader,” Allen said.
