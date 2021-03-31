Former Fox regional networks begin new era as Bally Sports

The partnership also makes sense for Bally's Corporation, which signed a 10-year naming rights agreement with Sinclair last November. By the end of the year, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos in 11 states, most of which already have legalized sports gambling.

"There is great value to the game because of the many impressions it will get across their channels and in other broadcasts (credits on highlight clips)," said Marc Ganis, the co-founder of Chicago-based consulting group Sportscorp. "Considering the financial situation Sinclair found itself in with cord cutting accelerating and subscription fees diminishing, selling the name was a needed move financially."

The changes also coincide with the start of baseball season. Sinclair will celebrate the relaunch with "Bally Sports Big Opening Day" on Thursday, which will be 4½ hours of programming across the networks that will feature a look at different games as well as highlights from other sports.

April is traditionally the biggest month for regional networks with the baseball season getting underway and overlapping with the NHL and NBA seasons. Hockey and basketball will stretch into most of May this year after their seasons were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.