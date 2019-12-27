Former HR director Anderson gets $105,000 from Mason City schools in lawsuit settlement

That lawsuit lists a timeline regarding pay raises for school district employees. In June 2017, Penca told Anderson she wasn't receiving a raise because the School Board "did not like how she had received her raises in the past," court documents said.

Anderson's wage was frozen at $87,550, according to the lawsuit.

Draper came into Anderson's office on June 19, 2017, and told her she sent an email to other School Board members asking for Anderson's termination.

"She told (Anderson) she wanted her to know about her desire to terminate (her) because there was an open records request from the media to view Board members' emails, and Defendant Draper was afraid her email would come out in the newspaper," according to the lawsuit.

Anderson resigned in July 2017, after she decided not to renew her contract.

In late 2017, school board members hired Drzycimski as the human resources director and agreed to pay him about $23,000 more than Anderson.

Included in the court filings was an order signed by Second District Judge DeDra Schroeder protecting not only the settlement but also depositions and other related documents.

In a statement released on Dec. 23 announcing the settlement, the district noted it was sought to ""avoid the cost and disruption protracted litigation can cause."

