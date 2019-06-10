Iowa Minnesota Basketball

Iowa guard Isaiah Moss(4) shoots in front of Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) during the second half Sunday.

 AP

Isaiah Moss' search for a new basketball home didn't take long.

The former Iowa guard announced Monday his commitment to Kansas as a graduate transfer, three days after he said he was re-opening his recruitment less than a month after committing to Arkansas.

"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas,'' Moss wrote on Twitter in announcing his latest move.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago started all 35 games Iowa played last season, averaging 9.2 points while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range.

He announced on May 2 he was leaving the Hawkeye program to pursue other opportunities for his final year of college basketball and less than two weeks later, he announced he had settled on Arkansas after visiting there and Kansas.

