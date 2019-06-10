Isaiah Moss' search for a new basketball home didn't take long.
The former Iowa guard announced Monday his commitment to Kansas as a graduate transfer, three days after he said he was re-opening his recruitment less than a month after committing to Arkansas.
"First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas,'' Moss wrote on Twitter in announcing his latest move.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago started all 35 games Iowa played last season, averaging 9.2 points while shooting 42.1 percent from 3-point range.
He announced on May 2 he was leaving the Hawkeye program to pursue other opportunities for his final year of college basketball and less than two weeks later, he announced he had settled on Arkansas after visiting there and Kansas.
NCAA Tennessee Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) shoots against Tennessee's Admiral Schofield (5) in the second half Sunday.
AP
Rutgers Iowa Basketball
Rutgers guard Geo Baker, left, fights for a loose ball with guard Isaiah Moss during the first half of a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in March.
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Ohio St Basketball
Ohio State forward Andre Wesson, left, blocks a shot by Iowa guard Isaiah Moss during the second half Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 90-70.
Paul Vernon
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon, center, grabs a rebound between Iowa's Nicholas Baer, left, and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Northwestern Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss shoots over Northwestern's Anthony Gaines during a game last season. Moss, who previously announced plans to play at Arkansas next season as a graduate transfer, has re-opened his recruitment.
AP
Iowa Indiana Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots over Indiana guard Rob Phinisee (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Bloomington, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss(4) shoots in front of Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer (1) during the second half Sunday.
AP
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Michigan St Iowa Basketball
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
012019-qct-spt-iowa-bkb-022
Isaiah Moss (4) started the last 96 games of his Iowa basketball career. His departure as a graduate transfer leaves the Hawkeyes' depth in question.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
012019-qct-spt-iowa-bkb-018
Isaiah Moss (4) started the last 96 games of his Iowa basketball career. His departure as a graduate transfer leaves the Hawkeyes' depth in question.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
Iowa Northwestern Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, left, drives to the basket against Northwestern forward Vic Law, right, and guard Ryan Taylor during the first half of the Hawkeyes' road win over Northwestern on Wednesday.
AP
Nebraska Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) fights for a rebound with Nebraska guard James Palmer Jr. (0) during the first half Sunday.
AP
Iowa Purdue Basketball
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) shoots in front of Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Purdue defeated Iowa 86-70.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Iowa Purdue Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) wears a shirt honoring Tyler Trent before an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Jan. 3.
Michael Conroy
Iowa Purdue Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) shoots over Purdue forward Evan Boudreaux (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy
Iowa Purdue Basketball
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) shoots in front of Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. Purdue defeated Iowa 86-70.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
AP
Bryant Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket as Bryant guard Byron Hawkins (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Bryant Iowa Basketball
Iowa players Isaiah Moss (4) and Tyler Cook appear somewhat relieved as they walk off the court following Saturday's 72-67 victory over Bryant.
AP
Western Carolina Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket past Western Carolina guard Kameron Gibson during the second half Tuesday in Iowa City. Iowa won 78-60.
AP
Western Carolina Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket past Western Carolina guard Kameron Gibson during a game last season.
AP
Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss, center, goes up for a layup against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman, left, and Aaron Henry, right, during a game last week.
AP
Iowa St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss reacts after making a 3-point basket against Iowa State earlier this year. Moss returns to Minneapolis today, a place where he scored 19 points in 96 seconds last year.
AP
Iowa Michigan St Basketball
Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, left, Isaiah Moss (4) and Ryan Kriener, right, and Michigan State's Nick Ward (44) battle for a rebound during the first half Monday in East Lansing, Mich.
AP
Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) tries to steal the ball from Alabama State guard Reginald Gee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 105-78. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) tries to steal the ball from Alabama State guard Reginald Gee during the first half Wednesday.
AP
111118-Iowa-bb-009
Isaiah Moss (4) started the last 96 games of his Iowa basketball career. His departure as a graduate transfer leaves the Hawkeyes' depth in question.
Kevin E. Schmidt, Quad-City Times
UMKC Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, left, drives to the basket over UKMC forward Jamel Allen during the first half of Thursday's game in Iowa City.
AP
100818-Iowa-BB-Media-Day-016
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) has improved his overall game since last season. His assist-to-turnover ratio, field goal percentage and rebounding numbers have gone up this year.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
100818-Iowa-BB-Media-Day-029
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) poses for a photo during the Iowa men's basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss, right, drives as Minnesota's Isaiah Washington gives chase in the first half Wednesday. Moss scored 19 of his career-high 32 points in the final minute, 36 seconds.
AP
Iowa Michigan Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) goes to the basket against Michigan guard Charles Matthews during a Feb. 14 game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
AP
Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss celebrates a three-pointer against Indiana during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Iowa City, Iowa. (David Scrivner/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)
David Scrivner
Minnesota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) filed for early entry into the NBA draft, but said Tuesday he will return to play for the Hawkeyes next season.
AP
Iowa Nebraska Basketball
Iowa's Tyler Cook (5) is among more than 130 non-seniors around the country who have put their names into the draft this spring. The list also includes Iowa's Isaiah Moss.
AP
Purdue Iowa Basketball
Purdue guard Carsen Edwards drives to the basket past Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half Saturday in Iowa City.
AP
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) goes up for a layup between Iowa guards Isaiah Moss, left, and Jordan Bohannon during the first half last Thursday in Champaign, Ill. Frazier scored 27 points in the loss.
AP
Iowa Illinois Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss goes up for a dunk on Illinois forward Kipper Nichols during the second half of Thursday's game in Champaign, Ill. Iowa won 104-97 in overtime.
AP
Iowa Illinois Basketball (copy)
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss goes up for a dunk on Illinois forward Kipper Nichols during the second half of Thursday's game in Champaign, Ill. Iowa won 104-97 in overtime.
AP
Ohio St Iowa Basketball
Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop (33) drives to the basket between Iowa's Luka Garza, left, Cordell Pemsl and Isaiah Moss, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Bates-Diop scored 27 points as Ohio State won 92-81. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
010218-IOWA-BASKETBALL-032
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaiah Moss (4) looks to pass away the ball as he is caught up with Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Isaiah Moss
This was easily the most enigmatic player on this season’s Iowa team. He has whole halves and sometimes entire games where he doesn’t look focused, motivated or interested. But he’s also capable of having stretches like the one at the end of a tough road game at Minnesota, where he scored 19 points in the final 96 seconds. For the season, he averaged 11.1 points per game and was second on the team with 49 3-point field goals. He has diverse offensive skills and can be a quality defender when he wants to be. If he can maximize his potential on a consistent basis, he could be an All-Big Ten player.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
010218-IOWA-BASKETBALL-011
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cordell Pemsl (35), forward Tyler Cook (5) and guard Isaiah Moss (4) leave the court after a Jan. 2 game against Michigan last season.
Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times
Southern U Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss shoots a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern University, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
120217-Iowa-PennSt-003
Penn State's coach Patrick Chambers moves out of the way as Iowa's Isaiah Moss trys to save a loose ball, Saturday, December 2, 2017, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz
120217-Iowa-PennSt-005
Iowa's Isaiah Moss drives to the basket against Penn State's Satchel Pierce, Saturday, December 2, 2017, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz
120217-Iowa-PennSt-006
Iowa's Isaiah Moss drives against Penn State's Julian Moore, Saturday, December 2, 2017, during first half action at Carver Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
John Schultz
Alabama St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, right, tries to steal the ball from Alabama State guard Gene Davis during a game earlier this season. Moss leads the Hawkeyes in shot attempts and is scoring 12.1 points per game.
AP
101617-hawkeyes-006
Isaiah Moss said he is ready to take on the role of being a go-to guy for the Iowa basketball team this season.
Jeff Cook, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Moss
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss signs an autograph for a young fan after the Hawkeyes' 88-49 victory over the Vicenza All-Stars on Monday. Moss made 12 of 16 3-point field goal attempts on Iowa's foreign tour.
Twitter.com
NIT S Dakota Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss, right, shoots over South Dakota's Tyler Peterson, left, and Triston Simpson (3) during the first half of a first-round game in the NIT on Wednesday in Iowa City.
AP
NIT S Dakota Iowa Basketball
South Dakota forward Tyler Flack, left, fights for a rebound with Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half of a first-round game in the NIT college basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Penn St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Peter Jok (14) celebrates with teammates Ahmad Wagner, left, and Isaiah Moss, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 90-79. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss scored 19 points Wednesday at Minnesota, his career high for a Big Ten game.
AP
Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss, left, dunks as Minnesota's Ahmad Gilbert looks on during the first half Wednesday in Minneapolis.
AP
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss plays defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket in front of Stetson guard Luke Doyle in a game last season. Moss made four 3-point field goals in just 13 minutes of action in the Hawkeyes' season-opening victory over Chicago State.
AP
Texas Rio Grande Valley Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) drives against Texas Rio Grande Valley's Moe McDonald (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst)
Matthew Holst
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Delaware St Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) is fouled by Delaware State forward DeVaughn Mallory while driving to the basket during the second half Thursday in Iowa City.
AP
ISAIAH MOSS: B
He became a starter in the seventh game and came into his own offensively against Stetson and Iowa State, giving a glimpse of what he can become. His decision-making and defense need work, which has limited his minutes at times, but this is another player with a huge upside. His scoring average should go up from his current 7.3.
AP
Texas Rio Grande Valley Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) drives against Texas Rio Grande Valley's Moe McDonald (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst)
Matthew Holst
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss plays defense during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Texas Rio Grande Valley Iowa Basketball
Iowa's Isaiah Moss (4) drives against Texas Rio Grande Valley's Moe McDonald (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Holst)
AP
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stetson, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AP
Stetson Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) drives to the basket in front of Stetson guard Luke Doyle during a game last week. Moss scored 21 points in the game and was named Monday as the Big Ten freshman of the week.
AP
111716-IOWA-BKB-027
Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) takes a shot during the first half of their game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa Cityon Thursday, November 17, 2016. The Hawkeyes fell 83-91 against Seton Hall.
Andy Abeyta
Isaiah Moss, Corey Sanders
Iowa guard Anthony Clemmons drives past Rutgers guard Corey Sanders (3) during the second half Thursday in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 90-76.
AP
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.