Former Vice President Joe Biden
Former Vice President Joe Biden

  • Health-care priority is to rebuild and protect the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
  • Plan would cost about $750 million to subsidize a Medicare option.
  • Would allow people to keep private insurance policies, expand health care coverage for low-income families, and expand access to health care when it is most needed.
  • Would lower drug prices by forcing pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with Medicare and allow customers to buy drugs from other countries to expand competition

 

