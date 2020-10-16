Forum discusses Illinois waterway

A virtual, online discussion titled "Discover the Illinois Waterway" will be 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 29, sponsored by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.

The purpose of the forum is to increase awareness of the variety of uses and partnerships that exist on the waterway.

Col. Steve Sattinger, commander of the Rock Island District, will provide opening comments followed by three discussions with panelists from multiple state and local government agencies, river industry partners and environmental organizations. Topics for those discussions are:

• Environmental sustainability: Preserving the River for the Future

• Inland navigation: Powering the Midwest's Economy

• Flood risk management: A Shared Responsibility

Participants can join in via personal computer, cell phone or tablet, or by standard touchtone phone.

For more information and detailed instructions on how to participate in the forum, visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Rock-Island-District/Discover-the-ILWW/ or call the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.

