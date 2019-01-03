Four arrested after a disturbance Wednesday night
Four people face charges following a disturbance Wednesday night in Davenport.
Davenport police responded at 9:32 p.m. to the 1000 block of West 15th Street for a report of shots fired, police said in a news release.
A large group of people dispersed when officers arrived on scene; several were detained.
Preliminary information indicated a disturbance led to a physical fight on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of West 15th Street, according to police.
Two windows were broken. As people fled, witnesses heard what they believed were shots fired.
Officers obtained a search warrant for 1009 W. 15th St. and four men were arrested. One person reported minor injuries from cut glass and was treated at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
In addition to the broken windows, one vehicle sustained minor damage. No firearm was recovered.
Those arrested are:
- Angel Ochoa, 18, 716 E. 14th Street, Davenport, charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and interference with official acts. Officers at West 14th and Marquette streets noticed he matched the general description of a person of interest in the case. When he did not follow officers’ commands to get on the ground, officers took him to the ground. They found marijuana “blunt” in his front sweatshirt pocket.
- Maurice Hughes, 18, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Witnesses said he was involved in the disturbance. Officers found a scale and 1.65 grams of marijuana in his possession.
- Jonakico Williams, 42, 915 Filmore St., Davenport, charged with interference with official acts and parole violation. Police say Williams was running in the area of West 14th and Marquette streets after the disturbance. Officers told him to stop running, and he was taken into custody after a pursuit.
- Trayvon True, 22, of 2224½ Rockingham Road, Davenport, charged with used or expired drug tax stamp and possession with the intent to deliver. According to police, True had 17 Adderall pills. He admitted he sells the pills, which he got from a friend, according to police.
Ochoa, Hughes and True were released from the Scott County Jail on their own recognizance. Williams remained in the jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Detectives are following up on the alleged shots fired incident.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”
Trial date set in for stabbing suspect
A tentative trial date has been set for Jose Yanez, who is accused of a fatal stabbing that occurred Dec. 16 in Rock Island.
Yanez, 28, of Rock Island, is charged with second-degree murder in relation to the death of Antonio A. Ortiz Jr., 30, of Rock Island, according to Rock Island County court records.
Yanez appeared in court Wednesday, and Judge Norma Kauzlarich set his initial trial date for Feb. 19, according to court records. Early trial dates are often postponed, depending on the actions of the attorneys and defendants.
Yanez had the option Wednesday of undergoing a preliminary hearing. In such a hearing, prosecutors present an outline of the evidence to the presiding judge, who then rules whether there is enough evidence for the criminal case to proceed. Yanez elected to waive that hearing.
Officers of the Rock Island Police Department were called at about 5:21 a.m. Dec. 16 to respond to a report of a possible burglary with a person injured in the 2200 block of 17th Street, according to a news release from the department. When they arrived, the officers found Ortiz on the lawn of a residence on that block. He was suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest.
Preliminary results of the autopsy indicate Ortiz died from a single stab wound to the chest, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said.
Yanez was also at the scene and was arrested at that time on suspicion of domestic battery for an incident that occurred earlier in the day, according to the police department news release.
He also has been charged with domestic battery, court records state. He is accused of striking a woman in the face with his fist.
Yanez’s bail has been set at $500,000, court records state. He must post $50,000 before he could be released.
His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Trial date set for teen accused of murder
A teen accused of the fatal Dec. 9 shooting of William T. Fowler has been assigned his initial trial date.
Fowler, 31, of Moline, was shot about 6 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Street, according to the Moline Police Department. He was hospitalized locally, then sent to an Iowa City hospital, where he died. Investigators believe the residence Fowler was in was deliberately attacked, but Fowler was not the intended target of the shooters.
Rory D. Bruno Jr., 17, Silvis, faces a charge of first-degree murder and is scheduled for trial Feb. 19, according to Rock Island County court records. Such initial trial dates are frequently postponed as the case develops in court.
Bruno, who is being tried as an adult, received the trial date Wednesday during a morning appearance before county Judge Norma Kauzlarich, court records state.
He also had a preliminary hearing. During such a hearing, prosecutors present an outline of the evidence being used against the defendant so the presiding judge can decide whether there is enough for the case to proceed.
Details of the evidence presented were not presented in the court record, but it states Kauzlarich ruled the case could continue. She also set his other court dates. His next is Feb. 1.
Bruno’s bail has been set at $2 million, court records state. He would have to post a $200,000 bond to be released.
Though considered an adult in relation to the murder charge, Bruno is being held in juvenile custody at the Mary Davis Detention Home in Knox County, court records state.
Two other people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Fowler. One is Nathan C. Luten, 29, East Moline. The other is a juvenile whose name has not yet been released.
Luten is also being held on $2 million bail, but has related charges in two separate cases, court records state. Those charges are threatening a public official and aggravated fleeing and eluding. His total bond in those cases is $130,000, and it is consecutive to the bond in the murder case.
His next court date is Jan. 8, court records state.
Q-C anesthesiologist makes first appearance on sex charges
Venkateswara Rao Karuparthy made his first appearance Thursday on charges that he fondled a patient.
Karuparthy, 58, of Bettendorf, faces two counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island County court records.The charges are related to an incident authorities say happened Aug. 23. A warrant was issued on Dec. 19.
Thursday’s appearance was before county Judge Frank R. Fuhr, court records state. Karuparthy pleaded innocent, and his next court date was set for Jan. 22. He is free on $25,000 bail, with the condition that he not have any contact with the victim.
According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Karuparthy’s license to practice medicine and surgery in Illinois was suspended Nov. 7 for engaging in sexual misconduct in his practice.
Karuparthy had practiced at Integrative Pain Center of America in Rock Island. The center closed after his license was suspended.
His license to practice in Iowa is inactive, according to the Iowa Board of Medicine website.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Karuparthy on the warrant in December.
2 arrested in stolen credit card investigation
Two men were arrested at a LeClaire convenience store Thursday morning in connection with a stolen credit card investigation.
The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call from the Casey’s General Store in Princeton regarding someone trying to use what was believed to be a stolen credit card, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
The clerk was able to obtain a vehicle description, which was passed along to units from the sheriff’s office and LeClaire Police Department.
LeClaire officers found the vehicle in the parking lot of Casey General Store, 210 Jones St.
The vehicle was occupied by four men who were not cooperative with officers, according to the release.
Officers and deputies had to go “hands-on” with two of the males to gain compliance; one officer suffered a minor abrasion during the incident.
The sheriff’s office charged one of the men, Nicko R. Grayson, 24, of Chicago, with forgery, a felony, related to the initial stolen credit card report.
LeClaire police charged Kenneth J. Brown, 24, of Thornton, Illinois, with harassment of a public official and interference with official acts with injury.
Both men remained in the Scott County Jail Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office and LeClaire police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Bettendorf Police Department.
