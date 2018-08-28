Four people were involved in the multi
The westbound lanes of Interstate 280 remain closed because of an early morning crash at the Airport Road overpass in Milan that involved three tractor-trailers.
The series of collisions began when the first of the westbound vehicles lost control, rolled into the median and blocked the left lane, according to the Illinois State Police. The second semi struck the first, then the third struck the second.
Only minor injuries have been reported, but the state police said the westbound lanes will remain closed as the three vehicles are removed from the area. A time line was not available.
