Four Republican legislators demand ethics, lobbying reform commission hold meetings

And Sen. Tom Cullerton, from Villa Park, maintains his innocence in a federal investigation resulting in charges of 40 counts of embezzlement. His case is ongoing.

No Senate Republicans voted for the measure creating the reform commission when it passed, and House Republicans supported the idea after first expressing dissatisfaction that “it didn’t go far enough,” Rep. Grant Wehrli said Monday.

“This commission was created out of chaos in the Democratic Party. They did not want to even go this far,” he added.

Now, Republican panel members Windhorst, Wehrli, Sen. Dan McConchie and Sen. John Curran want formal meetings to begin again so a report with tangible legislative proposals can be voted upon by the General Assembly.

“We need to continue that work, and if the people in the majority party need to be dragged along, kicking and screaming, then so be it,” Wehrli said. “This is about making sure that government is ethical and works for the 12.8 million residents of Illinois and the small business owners in Illinois.”

He added it has been over 170 days since the group last held a meeting.