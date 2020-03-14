Four tax propositions on Tuesday's ballot

Rock Island County voters will have four ballot propositions to consider during Tuesday's primary election.
The first, a 1% public safety sales tax, would apply to all consumers in the county, equating to $1 in sales tax for every $100 in retail purchases.
The other three ballot propositions would benefit the Coal Valley Fire Protection district by increasing property taxes and the ambulance service tax.
The 1% public safety sales tax
This is the second attempt at a public safety sales tax after it failed during the Nov. 2016 general election.
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said the tax, meant to provide some relief from property taxes, could bring $10 million to $12 million per year in additional revenue.
"We see it as a sustainability issue for our county," Snider said. "The challenge is we continue to defer more and more of our current expenses to other tax levies. Our public safety budget has increased 20% in the last five years. It's not just the pension costs that are involved. Public safety is going to be a growing expense beyond normal operating expenses."
Snider said half of the county's general fund is spent on public safety and supports $13 million of the sheriff's department budget. If voters approve the proposition, he said property taxes will be reduced by a minimum of 17% over 2020 levy amounts once it's in effect.
"Reducing a reliance on property taxes is our overall goal," he said. "If we don't get this passed, we will continue to see 10 to 20% property tax increases indefinitely."
Snider said the sales tax will not apply to vehicles, most groceries, prescription and nonprescription medicine and related devices.
"We need this public safety tax for sustainability," Snider said. "We're providing these goods and services. The fact is, it provides a quality of life for our community."
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said it was the county board's decision to add the sales tax to the ballot, not his.
"This tax, I personally support it and I will vote for it," Bustos said. "It will help pay for some of our projects. It will offset the burden homeowners have. The home and business owners are carrying most of the weight.
"We have a large communication project going on right now. We always have ongoing costs as far as maintenance. We always struggle with the jail; on any given day we have 250 people in there so things wear out quickly. It will help with squad cars and offset personnel costs.
"I did not approach the county to do this. This is something they undertook. But I think every county around us has a public safety sales tax but ours."
Coal Valley Fire Protection District propositions
The district tried passing two of the same propositions in the April 2019 municipal election, but both taxes narrowly failed. This election, a tax to help fund emergency and rescue crews and equipment was added to the ballot.
The first proposition asks for approval of an increase to the property tax rate within the district from 0.3% to 0.4%. This tax failed by just five votes in last year's election.
The second proposal will implement a .05% property tax levy to help pay for emergency and rescue crews and equipment.
The third proposal will increase the special ambulance tax from 0.3% to 0.4% on property taxes. Last year, this proposal failed by a mere three votes.
Coal Valley Fire Protection District Trustee Gerry Stahr said the district used to contract with its former ambulance provider at a cost of $37,000 per year. In Nov. 2018, the new contract was increased to $466,000.
"We said 'no thank you,' we can do it for less money," Stahr said. "We purchased our own ambulance and equipment and we now contract for paramedics and firefighters. Our fire chief supervises that crew. The total cost is $441,000, but we keep the collections for ambulance fees which we estimate to be $100,000."
Stahr said the district has been making an effort to educate voters on the necessity of the ballot propositions.
"At some point, those reserve funds will run out," he said. "We've been so careful about what we spend. All three (taxes) together will generate enough to operate fire and ambulance and rebuild our reserves."
Coal Valley Mayor Mike Bartels said providing 24-hour emergency service for residents is necessary.
"I do support what they're asking for," he said. "It's good for the village overall and provides a quality of life service I think every person living in the village would want."