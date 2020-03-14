Four tax propositions on Tuesday's ballot

"Reducing a reliance on property taxes is our overall goal," he said. "If we don't get this passed, we will continue to see 10 to 20% property tax increases indefinitely."

Snider said the sales tax will not apply to vehicles, most groceries, prescription and nonprescription medicine and related devices.

"We need this public safety tax for sustainability," Snider said. "We're providing these goods and services. The fact is, it provides a quality of life for our community."

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said it was the county board's decision to add the sales tax to the ballot, not his.

"This tax, I personally support it and I will vote for it," Bustos said. "It will help pay for some of our projects. It will offset the burden homeowners have. The home and business owners are carrying most of the weight.

"We have a large communication project going on right now. We always have ongoing costs as far as maintenance. We always struggle with the jail; on any given day we have 250 people in there so things wear out quickly. It will help with squad cars and offset personnel costs.