The fourth annual Dixon Fire Department car show will be Saturday, Sept. 21, on Davenport Street in downtown Dixon, Iowa, rain or shine. Enter the show on Walcott Street (Y40). All other roads will be closed. Breakfast by the fire department will be available 7-11 a.m. for $8 adult and $4 for kids 5-12. Registration will be 8 a.m. until noon, with participant judging noon-1:30 p.m. For more information, call Steve Laughlin, 563-570-7340.

8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Dixon, Iowa. Free for spectators.

City Editor

Liz Boardman is the Quad-City Times City Editor, manages the Economy section and Bettendorf News, and is the house Freedom of Information Act geek. A Rock Island native, she joined the Times in 2016.

