See indie rock band Foxholes, based in Des Moines, play a show on Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $8 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bi-State Digital Editor

Load comments