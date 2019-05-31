The Mark of the Quad Cities, Moline, March 1994
The Chairman of the Board was in the twilight of his years when he performed at the 10-month-old arena, a point of pride for the venue. Sinatra died four years later at age 82. J. Adam Lounsberry, of Rock Island, was there in '94:
“This would be the only time I ever saw him live, but have always been a big fan of him as a singer and an actor. I had graduated from Augustana College in 1993 and my college roommates all came back for this concert. It was the first time we had been all together since graduation, so that made it a pretty special event.
“Our tickets were in the first row of the upper deck on the curved part of the horseshoe — a great view. I remember that there was a large square stage in the center of the floor with a stool, a glass, and a bottle of Jack Daniels on it. The full orchestra, conducted by his son Frank Sinatra, Jr. was on the other side of the stage. Mr. Sinatra walked up to the stage in his tuxedo on a long red carpet that came out from the curved section. He looked like an old man walking up to the stage, but as he went up the stairs and was handed his microphone, his body went through a transformation.
“His posture was much more upright and even his walk looked stronger. He sang all the songs that we wanted to hear, opening with 'Fly Me to the Moon,' 'All or Nothing at All,' and 'My Kind of Town.' In the middle of the performance, he sang 'Luck Be a Lady' from 'Guys and Dolls.' There's a well-known story about how Marlon Brando was cast as Sky Masterson in the movie and Frank was cast as Nathan Detroit, but he really wanted to be Sky. Brando was notoriously bad in that movie.
“At one point in the performance, he got lost in the lyrics and stopped. His son got him back on track and he finished the song. No one in the audience cared that he had made a mistake — we were all just so glad that we could see one of the most important performers in the 20th century sing live, here in the Quad-Cities. It is one of the top three music experiences of my life.”
