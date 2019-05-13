Fred Armisen, best known for his 11-year stint on SNL, brings his "comedy for musicians (but all others are welcome)" to The Rust Belt in East Moline on Friday, with special guest Mary Lynn Rajskub. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets, $30 in advance or $35 at the door, are available at eventbrite.com.
8 p.m., Friday. The Rust Belt, East Moline. $30-$35
