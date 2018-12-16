4. Frederick the Younger at the Raccoon Motel 

See Frederick the Younger, a high energy pop/rock duo hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, play a show this week with special guest White Batzz at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com

7 p.m. Tuesday, Raccoon Motel, $10

