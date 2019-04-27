Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Patrons can pick up a free comic book and enjoy other comic-book themed events from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr, Bettendorf, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Have Fun Collectibles, 4327 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
All day, Saturday, Bettendorf Public Library, Bettendorf and Have Fun Collectibles, Moline. Free
