1. Free Family Day at the Figge
The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will have a free family day 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. A variety of activities will include “Living Memory” with the Davenport Creative Arts Academy, a collage inspired by Didier William, printmaking inspired by George Olson, clay in partnership with the Living Proof Exhibit, and eagle watching with the Quad City Audubon Society. Figge docents will be available to answer questions in the museum galleries.

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.

