A free Senior Day tour and film will be 1:30-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The First Thursday of every month is free Senior Day at the Figge. Adults older than 60 can enjoy free admission all day. A 30-minute guided tour will be 1:30 p.m., with a film at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Auditorium seating is limited to 140 guests on a first-come basis.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Free.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

