For the first time, the Bix 7 will provide a free shuttle service to the RiverCenter for registration and to the Scott County Administration building race day, only four blocks from the starting line. 

Running from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. for packet pick-up and race expo, the shuttle will run every 20 minutes. Pick-up is at 300 Brady Street which is the city bus stop. When finished, the shuttle will drive back.

Running from 6 a.m. to noon on race day, the shuttle will pick up at three locations. In Davenport, pick-up is at the NorthPark Mall, 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport in the northeast corner of the mall. In Moline, pick-up is at SouthPark Mall, 4500 16th Street, Moline north of Dick's Sporting Goods and JC Penny. In Bettendorf, pick-up is at Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, east of the parking ramp.

