Freedom Run
Thursday's results
Men's 5K
Top 10 overall -- 1. Tom Ries 16:27; 2. Felipe Young 16:29; 3. Dalton Martin 16:45; 4. Braxton Schuldt 17:03; 5. Alban Crook 17:48; 6. Kyle Riege 17:57; 7. James Wright 18:32; 8. T. Taylor 18:34; 9. Cooper Frakes 18:51; 10. Nathan Scherschel 19:13
Women's 5K
Top 10 overall -- 1. Maddy Minard 19:44; 2. Katharine Jackovich 21:30; 3. Kailtyn Knoche 21:31; 4. Maddie Miller 21:40; 5. Jessica Ripslinger 22:02; 6. Analya Sedano 22:30; 7. Alex Branham 22:32; 8. Julie Haronik 22:40; 9. Karen Brophy 22:49; 10. Eliana Berry 23:33
Men's double-time
Top 10 overall -- 1. Bryan Glass 30:50; 2. Tristan Coughlin 32:02; 3. Jackson Schrock 34:40; 4. Terrell Robinson 34:57; 5. Eli Soliz 35:01; 6. Christian Haydel 35:53; 7. Christian Esparza 36:16; 8. Brent Fiegel 37:42; 9. Jim Deblaey 38:16; 10. Cory De Long 39:21
Women's double-time
Top 10 overall -- 1. Amanda Nelson 39:31; 2. Sarah Ade Wallace 42:13; 3. Brinley Rodgers 44:18; 4. Yvonne Regan 44:33; 5. Victoria Long 44:41; 6. Nicole Wolfe 45:24; 7. Nicole Callahan 45:28; 8. Amy Mundisev 46:54; 9. Kim Doerr 47:05; 10. Lindsay Cornick 47:53
Men's one-mile
Top 10 overall -- 1. Jim Gatti 5:41; 2. Zachary Darras 6:42; 3. Alonzo Bautista 6:55; 4. Isaiah Navarette 6:58; 5. Aidan Lindorfer 7:03; 6. Henry Haan 7:06; 7. Max Colgan 7:32; 8. Kash Klendworth 7:57; 9. Theron Lindorfer 8:30; 10. Garrett Lindorfer 8:31
Women's one-mile
Top 10 overall -- 1. Emma Paprocki 7:59; 2. Madison Dennis 8:40; 3. Rowan Smith 8:46; 4. Kaeleen Smith 8:49; 5. Nina Osterhaus 9:06; 6. Madelynn Hayes 9:26; 7. Skylar Perrier 10:02; 8. Maya Miller 10:37; 9. Sydney Young 10:38; 10. Ashley Littlefield 10:51
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.