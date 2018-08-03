Freedom Run

Thursday's results

Men's 5K

Top 10 overall -- 1. Tom Ries 16:27; 2. Felipe Young 16:29; 3. Dalton Martin 16:45; 4. Braxton Schuldt 17:03; 5. Alban Crook 17:48; 6. Kyle Riege 17:57; 7. James Wright 18:32; 8. T. Taylor 18:34; 9. Cooper Frakes 18:51; 10. Nathan Scherschel 19:13

Women's 5K

Top 10 overall -- 1. Maddy Minard 19:44; 2. Katharine Jackovich 21:30; 3. Kailtyn Knoche 21:31; 4. Maddie Miller 21:40; 5. Jessica Ripslinger 22:02; 6. Analya Sedano 22:30; 7. Alex Branham 22:32; 8. Julie Haronik 22:40; 9. Karen Brophy 22:49; 10. Eliana Berry 23:33

Men's double-time

Top 10 overall -- 1. Bryan Glass 30:50; 2. Tristan Coughlin 32:02; 3. Jackson Schrock 34:40; 4. Terrell Robinson 34:57; 5. Eli Soliz 35:01; 6. Christian Haydel 35:53; 7. Christian Esparza 36:16; 8. Brent Fiegel 37:42; 9. Jim Deblaey 38:16; 10. Cory De Long 39:21

Women's double-time

Top 10 overall -- 1. Amanda Nelson 39:31; 2. Sarah Ade Wallace 42:13; 3. Brinley Rodgers 44:18; 4. Yvonne Regan 44:33; 5. Victoria Long 44:41; 6. Nicole Wolfe 45:24; 7. Nicole Callahan 45:28; 8. Amy Mundisev 46:54; 9. Kim Doerr 47:05; 10. Lindsay Cornick 47:53

Men's one-mile

Top 10 overall -- 1. Jim Gatti 5:41; 2. Zachary Darras 6:42; 3. Alonzo Bautista 6:55; 4. Isaiah Navarette 6:58; 5. Aidan Lindorfer 7:03; 6. Henry Haan 7:06; 7. Max Colgan 7:32; 8. Kash Klendworth 7:57; 9. Theron Lindorfer 8:30; 10. Garrett Lindorfer 8:31

Women's one-mile

Top 10 overall -- 1. Emma Paprocki 7:59; 2. Madison Dennis 8:40; 3. Rowan Smith 8:46; 4. Kaeleen Smith 8:49; 5. Nina Osterhaus 9:06; 6. Madelynn Hayes 9:26; 7. Skylar Perrier 10:02; 8. Maya Miller 10:37; 9. Sydney Young 10:38; 10. Ashley Littlefield 10:51

