The Figge Art Museum welcomed the dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum featuring 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists, including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir, Matisse, Degas, Rodin and more. “French Moderns,” on display through Jan. 6, has been called one the grandest and most exciting exhibits in the Davenport museum’s history.
