Sharon Heinze of Milan points to the waves of water in a Claude Monet painting entitled Rising Tide at Pourville, which is part of the French Moderns exhibition at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. The show continues until Jan. 6, and free admission is being offered, beginning Friday.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

The Figge Art Museum welcomed the dazzling “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” a blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum featuring 60 paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most well-known artists, including Monet, Cezanne, Renoir, Matisse, Degas, Rodin and more. “French Moderns,” on display through Jan. 6, has been called one the grandest and most exciting exhibits in the Davenport museum’s history.

