Its time here is almost over. Viewing of “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950,” the blockbuster exhibit from New York City's Brooklyn Museum showcasing 60 pieces by world-famous artists, will soon be wrapping up its run at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 6. Admission to the Figge is free through Jan. 6.
