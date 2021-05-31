French Open MDA

PARIS — Rock Island’s Madison Keys worked nearly until midnight to close out Day 1 of the French Open under the artificial lights — and without a fan in sight.
Spectators were ushered out of Roland Garros Stadium to meet a 9 p.m. curfew in Paris because of coronavirus concerns and the 23rd-seeded Keys' 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Oceane Dodin did not start until after 10 p.m.
Keys, who missed the Australian Open in February after testing positive for COVID-19, took control right away in the third set Sunday night, hitting an ace to hold in the first game, then breaking at love en route to a 5-0 lead.
The 2017 U.S. Open runner-up and 2018 French Open semifinalist will face 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the second round.
In a major development at the tournament Monday, Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the field. The four-time major champion said on Twitter she has suffered long bouts of depression since winning the 2018 U.S. Open.
Osaka had earlier declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 after she skipped the post-match news conference following her first-round victory Sunday.
The action on the court Monday included Roger Federer's first competition at any major tournament in 16 months. It ended with him on the right side of a 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 score against qualifier Denis Istomin as fans chanted "Ro-ger! Ro-ger!"
It was a case of many happy returns — and serves, forehands, backhands, volleys and drop shots, too.
"What a pleasure to be back," Federer said.
Federer showed no signs of rust or trouble with the right knee that needed two operations last year. He produced more than twice as many winners as his 20 unforced errors and never faced a break point while improving to 8-0 against Istomin over their careers.
"Always great to be on court with this legend. To play against him is always a big (deal)," Istomin said. "I was expecting all the spectators to cheer for him."
They sure did, with one voice from the stands shouting, "A delight, Roger! A delight!" as Federer went up 4-2 in the third set.
Federer, whose 40th birthday is Aug. 8, hadn't appeared on the Grand Slam stage since Jan. 30, 2020, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals.
Serena Williams won in the first scheduled night session in French Open history, erasing two set points to beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (6), 6-2 under the lights.
Williams and Begu took the court in the twilight at 9 p.m. with the stadium stands empty. Fans are being admitted for day matches this year, but not for night sessions.
Matches at the tournament in September 2020 stretched into the night on courts with new lights, but scheduled night play is new this year.
Williams wasn't sharp with her serve but played aggressively, charging forward when she had the chance. Facing a set point in the tiebreaker, she dashed in and from the service line ripped a nervy swinging volley for a winner.
At 39, she seeks her fourth French Open title and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.
Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, departed in the afternoon with a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (2), 9-7 defeat against 85th-ranked Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia.
The reigning women's champion, Iga Swiatek, picked up right where she left off last year: running yet another opponent this way and that in a 6-0, 7-5 victory over her best friend on the tennis circuit, Kaja Juvan.
Daniil Medvedev proved that perseverance pays, finally winning a French Open match on his fifth attempt. The second-seeded Russian, twice a runner-up at other majors, beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-3, 7-5, after starting 0-4 for his French Open career.