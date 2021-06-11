Friday prep briefs for QCT

In its opener, North Scott (7-7) scored three runs in the fifth inning only to have North Linn answer with three in the sixth that led to an extra-inning finish. North Linn (19-0) scored in the eighth to pull out the 5-4 victory. Kyleigh Westlin drove in two runs for the Lancers, who were out-hit 7-4.

After scoring three runs in the first inning, the Lancers put away the runaway nightcap victory by scoring six in the fifth.

The L-M Falcons scored in four of their five at-bats against North Linn, but the Lynx erupted for 11 runs in the third.

L-M led 2-0 through four innings in its second game, but ADM scored three times in the fifth and added on in the sixth to win 4-2.

L-M leadoff batter Kylee Sanders was a combined 3-for-6 on the day with a pair of runs scores.

North drops two in Classic: It was a tough day for the Davenport North Wildcats softball team on Friday, dropping two games at the Mark Fiala “Cabin” Varsity Softball Classic. The Wildcats lost 12-1 to Southeast Polk and 13-1 to Johnston.