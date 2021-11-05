Friday's college basketball report

College men’s basketball
BHC 75, Augie JV 62: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team used a strong closing push Friday evening to move to 2-0 to open the 2021-22 campaign.
BHC led the Augustana College junior varsity squad 33-28 at halftime and it remained a one or two possession contest until under 10 minutes when the Braves opened up some breathing room en route to a 75-62 victory.
It was BHC’s second double-digit victory in as many starts.
Delaney Little led BHC with a game-high 20 points. Jacob Profit added 18 and former Davenport North High School standout Keshawn Pegues added 10.
The Augie JV squad had four players in double-digit scoring led by Kenton Pryor’s 18. Mikey Hamilton added 13 and Colton Gillingham and Calle Fransson added 10 each.
College women’s basketball
Lincoln Land 70, BHC 48: A short-handed Black Hawk College women’s basketball team had a tough opener Friday evening in the Region 4 vs. Region 24 Challenge hosted by Parkland College.
Playing without former United Township High School standout Jasmine Bell, who, according to BHC coach Logan Frye, was in quarantine, the Braves dropped a 70-48 decision to the Loggers. Lincoln Land was ranked No. 9 in the NJCAA Division II preseason poll.
Megan Teal and Alicia Garcia led BHC with 10 points each as Lexi Nichols added seven.
Lincoln Land had four players in double-figure scoring. The Loggers were led by sophomore Emily Meidel’s 16 points. Freshman Cassidy Kretschmer added 12 and sophomores Tori Oaks and Maclayne Taylor each added 11.
LLCC jumped out to a 27-11 lead after the first quarter and the Braves never were within single-digits after that.
Black Hawk has a quick turnaround, playing hosting Parkland at 9 a.m. Saturday. According to Frye, Bell, who was quarantined for reported symptoms and never tested positive, could be eligible for that game.
