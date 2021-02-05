Friday's local prep report

Prep girls basketball

Bettendorf 47, Davenport West 38: In its first game this season in December, Davenport West lost to Bettendorf by 47 points.

The Falcons gave the Bulldogs a bigger challenge Friday.

Bettendorf built an eight-point halftime lead but West held it close, being outscored by just one point in the second half.

Kaitlyn Powell had 32 points for the Falcons (2-8, 1-8 MAC).

The win was the third straight for Bettendorf (7-3, 7-3), which stayed two games behind the Mississippi Athletic Conference leaders in the loss column.

Knoxville 42, Alleman 38 (OT): The Alleman High School girls basketball team got off to a real slow start Friday afternoon in its season opener but almost rallied for a victory in Knoxville. The Pioneers fell behind 10-0 after the first quarter, but came back to forge a 33-all tie at the end of regulation before falling in overtime.

Averie Schmidt scored a game-high 15 points to lead coach Steve Ford's charges. The junior scored all five of Alleman's points in the extra session as well. Freshman Clair Hulke added nine points for Alleman and sophomore Tyla Thomas tossed in seven.