Fritos in Scotcheroos? Really?
Leafing through the latest issue of Midwest Living magazine, I came across a variation of "Scotcheroos," those so-sweet-they-make-your-teeth-hurt treats I used to make only when our son was in swimming because they are so high-calorie.
The base consists of sugar, syrup, peanut butter and Rice Krispies, topped with melted chocolate and butterscotch chips.
The variation is to substitute crushed corn chips, such as Fritos, for the Rice Krispies. Oh my. I understand the salty appeal, but corn, chocolate and butterscotch?
This is an example of how it's best to leave well enough alone.
SPEAKING OF BAKING: Over Christmas I noticed a warning on my bag of flour. "Cook before sneaking a taste," it said. "Flour is raw. Please cook fully before enjoying."
I feel I'm missing something here. Why would anyone eat flour? It would create paste in one's mouth.
THE CHICKADEE CHECKOFF: Iowa tax returns have a line in which people can donate to the state's Fish and Wildlife Fund to boost wildlife conservation with habitat development and restoration programs.
This mechanism popularly called the "chickadee checkoff" was created by the Iowa Legislature in the 1980s. Before that, "non-game" wildlife had no dedicated funding. By non-game is meant the 1,000+ species such as songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarch butterflies and bees.
Last year, a little more than 7,500 people contributed a total of $145,000, or an average of $19.25 each, to the checkoff, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
But this number of donors is roughly 400 fewer than in 2016, or about 0.4 percent of the total. While the number has remained relatively stable, or decreased, through the years, the amount raised has remained stable, or even increased, because of more generous giving, the DNR states.
If you'd like to help wildlife in this relatively painless way, the place to write in a donation is on Line 57 of Form 1040. The amount will either be automatically deducted from your refund or added to the amount owed.
If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would mean $1.5 million for wildlife and natural resource conservation, the DNR said.
SPEAKING OF BIRDS: I recently became aware that last year, Mattel introduced Farmer Barbie in which the signature doll is dressed in overalls, riding a tractor and hauling a wagon with chickens and ducks.
I'm not quite sure what to make of this.
CONGRATULATIONS, FIGGE! During 2018, the Figge Art Museum secured $2 million to meet a $1 million challenge match from the Bechtel Trusts to pay off the construction debt that remained on the building.
The cost of the building that opened in 2006 exceeded $46 million.
Sometimes I think we (people in the Quad-Cities) forget what a monumental — in the true sense of the word — project that was.
The final payment will be made in the spring of 2020, Tim Schiffer, Figge executive director, said.
Major funding for the challenge came from John Deere, the family of Carolyn C. Moon, Quad City Bank & Trust, the Regional Development Authority, the Scott County Regional Authority, the estate of James Foley, Birdies for Charity and numerous individual gifts, Schiffer said.
Paying off the debt "removes the cost for debt service from our operating budget and positions us to move forward with other projects," he said.
That is a good thing, and our community is lucky to have generous donors.
I also like the new sign on the door next to the entrance: "Culture matters here." While that's not a universal sentiment, I do think it is growing.
Current leadership of the Figge has made a concerted effort to get more people through the doors and to make the point with its diverse exhibits that art is for everyone, not just those often regarded as snobs. Exhibits have been accessible, inclusive, interesting. And we're all better for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.