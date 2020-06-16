From Iceland's capital, 11-year-old plays in Warriors camp

"Now we've got a kid doing basketball camp on Zoom from Iceland. I think that's a really cool dynamic. I'm glad it worked out," Kerr said.

Robertsson's mom was on the email list for the summer camp and asked if her son could join. The Warriors made it happen.

"It's amazing what they can do with the technology," Maria said. "It's an adventure and he really learned a lot."

The Warriors also added a little something extra as a special surprise for him, an autographed Curry cap — and he collapsed into the couch in delight and disbelief.

"Basketball is his life," his mom said.

Like many businesses forced to adapt because of the coronavirus, the Warriors had to get creative to make this all work.

The majority of campers have paid their way, signing up through the team's academy website. There are some who received scholarship assistance.

Girls and boys 7-15 years old are taking part, and groups were kept small for the initial run-through of what will be at least six weeklong sessions. Each athlete also receives one 30-minute semi-private lesson with a coach.

"That's why we kept it intimate," Addiego said. "If that elbow's not in, (the coach) can see it."