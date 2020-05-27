FROM THE WIRE: NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte pushed back day because of rain (copy)

Rain washed out the Cup Series race Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway — a slight break for NASCAR teams taxed by a grueling return to racing.
The race was rescheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m., which in turn forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The turnaround time is too difficult for broadcast partner Fox Sports to leave Charlotte and quickly rebuild its setup in Tennessee under social distancing guidelines.
The Xfinity Series race will instead be run Monday night, a day after the Cup Series.
NASCAR's first wave of races in its comeback totaled seven national events over 11 days. The second consecutive Wednesday night race would have been the fourth for the elite Cup Series since May 17. That span included Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600, which went to 607.5 miles in overtime and was the longest event in NASCAR history.
The rain allowed for an additional day of rest to the drivers, particularly Kyle Busch and Timmy Hill, who entered all seven of the first set of races.
The starting order for the second Cup race at Charlotte this week was set based on the finishing order of the Coca-Cola 600 but with an inversion. Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman will start from the pole, while Coca-Cola 600 winner Brad Keselowski will start 20th.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will start last because his car was disqualified in post-race inspection after he finished second.
TENNIS
Keys, Grand Slam winners to play in Charleston: Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin and U.S. Open winners Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational team tennis event in Charleston, S.C., next month.
Tournament organizers announced the 16-player event on Wednesday. It will be played from June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA's Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also entered is Rock Island's Madison Keys, who won the Volvo Car Open at the site in 2019.
The tournament will be played without fans. Players will be tested before arriving at the tournament, then again at the site. There will be daily temperature tests and health screenings.
To minimize the amount of people in attendance, there will just one official and one ball person. Players will call their own lines.
Azarenka of Belarus won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013 and was ranked No. 1 in the world. Kenin, of the United States, won the U.S. Open in February in the last Grand Slam championship before coronavirus shut down pro tennis.
Stephens won her country's home title in 2017 while Andreescu of Canada took the crown last September.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KU athletics imposing new pay cuts, furloughs: The University of Kansas athletic department has imposed pay cuts and furloughs for all employees in response to financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Athletic Director Jeff Long announced the moves in an email to donors Wednesday, The Kansas City Star reports.
Long, men's basketball coach Bill Self and football coach Les Miles already said last month that they would take 10% pay cuts for six months, starting this month.
But the department is now cutting the pay of employees making more than $300,000 a year by 10% and requiring people earning less than $50,000 to take three weeks of furloughs between June 1 and July 25. People earning from $50,000 to $300,000 have the choice of pay cuts or furloughs.
All of the moves together are expected to save about $1.15 million in 2020.
The university is projecting a $120 million budget shortfall because of a drop in state revenues after the state shut down its economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kansas State University men's basketball and football coaches Bruce Weber and Chris Klieman agreed to 13% pay cuts for the upcoming budget year. Kansas State also reduced salaries up to 10%.
RING SPORTS
UFC, boxing back on in Vegas: Mixed martial arts and boxing are back in business in Nevada.
The Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously agreed Wednesday to allow two UFC events and two Top Rank boxing shows in Las Vegas over the next two weeks.
The decision ends the moratorium on combat sports that has been in place in Nevada since March 14, when the commission stopped competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UFC immediately confirmed its plans to stage a show without fans in attendance Saturday night at the UFC Apex arena on its expansive corporate complex in Las Vegas, followed by the UFC 250 pay-per-view show at the same place June 6.
Top Rank is expected to hold fan-free boxing shows at the MGM Grand on June 9 and June 11.
Citing the importance of sports to the state's economy and morale, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday night that sporting events could return if promoters followed health rules approved by the appropriate authorities.
The commission on Wednesday approved stringent coronavirus safety protocols to accompany the return of combat sports to their hometown. The UFC and Top Rank have worked closely with the commission in recent weeks to create the protocols, according to Bob Bennett, the commission's executive director.
"Throughout this process, we've been working hand in glove with the UFC," Bennett said. "I'm aware of their operations plan, and everything is moving forward based on their operations plan and our protocols."
The UFC established a partial blueprint for the safety rules when it staged three shows in Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this month while waiting to get approval from the Nevada commission to return to its hometown.
The Nevada commission's safety protocols include immediate testing and mandated quarantine at a hotel upon all participants' arrival in Las Vegas, followed by another test and isolation period before the events.
The UFC is expected to stage several domestic cards in Las Vegas over the upcoming weeks, and President Dana White still intends to hold other shows on a private island for fighters not based in the U.S.
White said the events in Jacksonville included more than 1,110 processed tests for COVID-19. Veteran fighter Jacare Souza and two of his cornermen tested positive before the first event in Florida, but no other positive tests were reported.
The UFC show Saturday will be headlined by former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley facing Gilbert Burns.
The main event of UFC 250 on June 6 features dominant two-division champion Amanda Nunes defending her featherweight belt against Canadian challenger Felicia Spencer. UFC 250 initially was scheduled for May 9 in Nunes' native Brazil, but was postponed and eventually moved.
HORSE RACING
Deadline for Triple Crown nominations extended: The final deadline to nominate horses to the rescheduled Triple Crown series is June 3.
Owners and trainers can make 3-year-old thoroughbreds eligible for the three-race series at a cost of $3,000. That's half the original price as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing the series to be run out of order for the first time since 1931.
A total of 347 horses were made eligible to the Triple Crown during the early nomination phase with a $600 payment due Jan. 25. The late nominations were originally due March 30, but were postponed until the Triple Crown races were rescheduled.
The series opens with the Belmont Stakes at a shortened distance on June 20, followed by the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 and the Preakness on Oct. 3. The series typically starts with the Derby, followed by the Preakness and Belmont.
