FROM THE WIRE: NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte pushed back day because of rain (copy)

The commission on Wednesday approved stringent coronavirus safety protocols to accompany the return of combat sports to their hometown. The UFC and Top Rank have worked closely with the commission in recent weeks to create the protocols, according to Bob Bennett, the commission's executive director.

"Throughout this process, we've been working hand in glove with the UFC," Bennett said. "I'm aware of their operations plan, and everything is moving forward based on their operations plan and our protocols."

The UFC established a partial blueprint for the safety rules when it staged three shows in Jacksonville, Florida, earlier this month while waiting to get approval from the Nevada commission to return to its hometown.

The Nevada commission's safety protocols include immediate testing and mandated quarantine at a hotel upon all participants' arrival in Las Vegas, followed by another test and isolation period before the events.

The UFC is expected to stage several domestic cards in Las Vegas over the upcoming weeks, and President Dana White still intends to hold other shows on a private island for fighters not based in the U.S.