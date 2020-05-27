FROM THE WIRE: NASCAR Cup race in Charlotte pushed back day because of rain

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will start last because his car was disqualified in post-race inspection after he finished second.

TENNIS

Keys, Grand Slam winners to play in Charleston: Australian Open champions Victoria Azarenka and Sofia Kenin and U.S. Open winners Sloane Stephens and Bianca Andreescu will take part in the Credit One Bank Invitational team tennis event in Charleston, S.C., next month.

Tournament organizers announced the 16-player event on Wednesday. It will be played from June 23-28 at the Daniel Island site where the WTA's Volvo Car Open is typically held each spring. That clay-court event, set for this past April, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also entered is Rock Island's Madison Keys, who won the Volvo Car Open at the site in 2019.

The tournament will be played without fans. Players will be tested before arriving at the tournament, then again at the site. There will be daily temperature tests and health screenings.

To minimize the amount of people in attendance, there will just one official and one ball person. Players will call their own lines.