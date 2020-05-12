FROM THE WIRE

Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another: Five official Olympic merchandise shops in Tokyo will close by early June with business hindered by the coronavirus pandemic and the games being postponed until next year, organizers said Tuesday.

It's not clear if they will reopen.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said in an online news conference that a sixth store in Osaka would also be downsized by early June. Tokyo organizers said 89 stores were operating around Japan at the end of April.

Takaya could not rule out more closures amid the questions surrounding next year's games and how — or if — they can be held.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks," Takaya said. "So in that respect I cannot precisely confirm how many shops will remain after the closure of these shops."

Organizers have budgeted for income of about $100 million from merchandise sales. This is a small part of the privately financed operating budget of $5.6 billion. The largest amount of income is from local sponsors that are paying $3.3 billion to be part of the games.