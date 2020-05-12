FROM THE WIRE

COVID-19
Arizona governor OKs pro sports return: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has opened the door for professional sports to return to the state.
Ducey said on Tuesday that professional sports, including MLB, NBA, NHL and NFL can resume without fans on Saturday. The state is slowly starting to reopen during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with Ducey saying on social media that Arizona is "trending in the right direction."
Ducey said he has had discussions with "leaders of some of these leagues" but did not say which ones or elaborate on what activities might take place in Arizona. Last month, he said he'd spoken with Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and was open to hosting games.
Other sports like basketball and hockey have considered playing the remainder of the regular season in hubs with several teams playing games in one location.
"It would be at this point in time, according to the CDC guidelines, without fans," Ducey said at a press conference. Citing his public health director, he said "we could do that safely in the state of Arizona beginning May 16."
NCAA Div. II league scraps fall sports: The California Collegiate Athletic Association has suspended all fall sports for the upcoming year, the league announced on Tuesday.
The NCAA Division II conference currently has 13 members but will lose one with UC San Diego moving to Division I. The remaining 12 members are all part of the California State University system. Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday the 23 schools in the CSU system would use online learning for the majority of classes during the fall semester.
The league sponsors men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball during the fall.
“The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members,” the league said in its announcement.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Purdue's top defender enters basketball transfer portal: First, Nojel Eastern entered his name in the NBA draft. Now the rising senior with a year of eligibility left has put his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.
Either way, it sounds as if the Purdue guard could become the second veteran in a month to leave the Boilermakers program after coach Matt Painter made the announcement Tuesday. Center Matt Haarms announced in April that he would play his final season at Brigham Young.
Eastern played a key role for Purdue each of the past three seasons, initially off the bench as a freshman before starting each of the past two seasons. He developed a reputation as a defensive stopper, but his offensive game never quite materialized.
As a junior, Eastern averaged 4.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting just 42.0% from the field and 48.5% from the free-throw line.
Maryland adds Alabama transfer: The Maryland men's basketball team has signed forward Galin Smith, who appeared in 94 games over the past three seasons at Alabama. The 6-foot-9 Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, effective immediately.
Smith had 20 starts with the Crimson Tide and shot 56 percent from the floor.
"Maryland fans can expect to see hunger, passion and effort from me every time I step foot on the court," Smith said in a statement.
He can help fill the void left by the departure of forward Jalen Smith, who passed up his final two years of eligibility to enter the NBA draft.
"Galin is exactly what we were looking for in a veteran 5-man with great strength and size," coach Mark Turgeon said. "He is an experienced post player who will help us right away. He can score and defend effectively in the low post and has the ability to get out on the break."
Other newcomers for the Terps include Boston College transfer Jairus Hamilton and incoming freshmen Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart.
MAC eliminating and scaling back postseason tournaments: The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men's and women's basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back.
The MAC's announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis and men's and women's soccer. Champions in the 12-team conference will be determined by regular-season results in sports without postseason tournaments.
Men's and women's basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated.
Volleyball, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field and men's and women's golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.
The postseason changes cover the next four seasons and will be "evaluated as the economic situation stabilizes and improves," the conference said in a statement.
NHL
AP Source: Coyotes president Cohen out: Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Ahron Cohen is no longer with the organization, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because no formal announcement has been made. No other details were provided.
Cohen has been with the Coyotes since being hired in 2015 as chief operating officer and chief legal officer by previous owner Andrew Barroway. Cohen was named president and CEO in 2017 after Steve Patterson stepped back to serve as a consultant and adviser after a year on the job.
Alex Meruelo purchased a 95% stake in the team less than a year ago and signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension early in the 2019-20 season.
The Coyotes were still in contention for a Western Conference playoff spot when the NHL season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cohen practiced as a corporate attorney in Phoenix before joining the Coyotes.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo Olympics closing 5 souvenir shops; downsizing another: Five official Olympic merchandise shops in Tokyo will close by early June with business hindered by the coronavirus pandemic and the games being postponed until next year, organizers said Tuesday.
It's not clear if they will reopen.
Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya said in an online news conference that a sixth store in Osaka would also be downsized by early June. Tokyo organizers said 89 stores were operating around Japan at the end of April.
Takaya could not rule out more closures amid the questions surrounding next year's games and how — or if — they can be held.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the next three weeks," Takaya said. "So in that respect I cannot precisely confirm how many shops will remain after the closure of these shops."
Organizers have budgeted for income of about $100 million from merchandise sales. This is a small part of the privately financed operating budget of $5.6 billion. The largest amount of income is from local sponsors that are paying $3.3 billion to be part of the games.
Overall, Japan says it is spending $12.6 billion to organize the Olympics, although a national audit says the number is twice that much. This is all public money except for the $5.6 billion operating budget.
The Tokyo Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021 — a one-year delay because of the pandemic. The Paralympics are scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021.
Organizers say about 5,500 products are being sold at the "licensed" shops, which carry caps, t-shirts, and even "official" chopsticks — all carrying the Tokyo and Olympic logo.
Tayaya was asked what percentage of products were made in Japan. Many products, including the stuffed animal mascots — Miraitowa for the Olympics and Someity for the Paralympics — carry labels saying made in China or Vietnam. Many other products also carry the "Made in Japan" label.
"Tokyo 2020 does not have an aggregated number in terms of how many products are being made in Japan or outside of Japan," Takaya said. "In that respect, we will not be able to provide such (a) number."
He said the Tokyo organizing committee had contracts with suppliers, which are largely free to source products where they wish.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!