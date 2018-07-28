Thomas likely seals Tour de France title
ESPELETTE, France — No longer merely a support rider for Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas is going to Paris in the yellow jersey.
The Welshman with Team Sky effectively sealed his first Tour de France title by protecting his lead in the time trial on the penultimate stage on Saturday.
Thomas takes an advantage of 1 minute, 51 seconds over Tom Dumoulin into the mostly ceremonial finish on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.
"It's just overwhelming," Thomas said. "I didn't think about it all race, and now suddenly I won the Tour."
Dumoulin won the 20th stage by one second ahead of four-time champion Froome, who leapfrogged Primoz Roglic into third place overall.
Thomas finished third in the stage, 14 seconds behind. But that was more than enough with an advantage of more than two minutes at the start of the day.
Brady: 'Ridiculous' to link Edelman suspension, body coach
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady calls it "ridiculous" to suggest the suspension of Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is tied to the quarterback's personal health coach.
The questions about Alex Guerrero on Saturday prompted Brady to abruptly end his first media availability of training camp.
— Associated Press
