FROM THE WIRE:

Antetokounmpo suspended for Bucks' finale: Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee's final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington's Moe Wagner.
It's unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday's game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.
Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks' first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.
The incident happened Tuesday night, when Wagner took a charge against Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo appeared to be speaking angrily, followed Wagner to the other end and the headbutt took place a few seconds later.
Antetokounmpo said after the game that the headbutt was a "terrible action" and that if he "could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn't do it." He said he was frustrated by an accumulation of contact, on a night where he had already been awarded 12 free throws in his first 10 minutes of play.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul. He finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.
No confirmed COVID-19 cases: The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.
The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.
There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.
The league's play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts Saturday and the postseason begins Monday.
Saints open sans fans: The New Orleans Saints have announced their opening game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Superdome will be held without fans because of unfavorable COVID-19 trends in Louisiana.
The decision Wednesday evening means fans won’t have a chance to attend six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady’s first game with his new club since leaving his only other team, the New England Patriots, for Tampa Bay.
Saints President Dennis Lauscha says owner Gayle Benson’s “overriding directive and priority is the health and safety of our fans, our employees, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome staff and all of the coaches and players.”
Lauscha says the club has been working with medical, health and safety professionals, state and local authorities, and the NFL to determine how and if the Superdome could safely host fans this season.
The Saints and government officials concluded that at this time, regional and statewide trends regarding positive coronavirus cases do not meet health and safety standards the club established to host fans in the dome.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said decisions about Saints home games “will be guided by data, and until we get to where we need to be, we will have to support the Saints from the sidelines at home.”
Lauscha said the Saints “remain cautiously optimistic" that fans may be able to attend the Sept. 27 game vs. Green Bay.
Gauff beats No. 2 seed: American teenager Coco Gauff overcame some shaky serving Wednesday to beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals with her third career victory over a top-15 opponent.
The 16-year-old Gauff hit 10 double-faults and was broken seven times.
"I guess," she said afterward, "everything was an 'A' but the serving."
She was able to hang in there with steady baseline play against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who had 14 double-faults, including four in one game.
It was a topsy-turvy match that lasted nearly three hours and featured a bit of confusion when Gauff and her father, Cori, got into a discussion with the chair umpire about what sort of coaching is allowed under adjusted rules the WTA put in place recently.
Sabalenka is ranked 11th, behind only No. 9 Serena Williams among the women entered in the hard-court tournament that is the first professional tennis event in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gauff is No. 53 but should now return inside the top 50.
Next up for her is a match Friday against No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur, who produced 10 aces while eliminating Olga Govortsova 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. Govortsova had been seeking her first WTA quarterfinal since 2014.
The other quarterfinal on that side of the draw will be Marie Bouzkova against Jennifer Brady, who beat No. 6 seed Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Wednesday's last match. Bouzkova followed up her upset of No. 3 Johanna Konta in the first round by defeating Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Thursday's second-round action will include the 31st career matchup between Williams and her older sister, Venus.
Irish invasion: Notre Dame tested 117 football players for COVID-19 on Monday and two tested positive, according to university physician Dr. Matt Leiszler.
Of the two positive tests, one player was mildly symptomatic and the other was asymptomatic. The university said both are in isolation and their parents have been notified.
Also, through contact tracing seven football players are in quarantine, all of them asymptomatic. Additionally, 43 staff members, including coaches and trainers, were tested and all came back negative.
Overall, the university says it has administered 619 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program and athletic department staff with four positive tests. Two student-athletes have since recovered.
Aggrieved bettor gets $20,000 in lawsuit: An aggrieved harness-racing bettor received $20,000 in the settlement of a first-of-its-kind lawsuit in which he claimed he was cheated out of his winnings when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey in 2016.
After the lawsuit was filed in March 2018, leading figures in harness racing said they had never before heard of such a lawsuit, which accused the trainer of fraud and racketeering. The general practice has been to reallocate the purse to other owners in the event a winning horse is later proven to have been doped, but not to pay back bettors.
The settlement, reached in July and made public Wednesday, resulted from extensive negotiations on behalf of the bettor, Jeffrey Tretter, and the lawsuit's two defendants – trainer Robert Bresnahan Jr, and the horse's owner, J.L. Sadowsky.
Under the settlement, the defendants agreed to pay Tretter $20,000, and Tretter agreed to donate $7,500 of that sum to a racehorse adoption program .
The settlement bars the parties from making any future claims related to the case and stipulates that the agreement does not constitute an admission of liability.
Tretter, an experienced gambler from Granite City, Ill., said he hoped the lawsuit would strengthen efforts to "clean up harness racing."
