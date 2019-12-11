FROM THE WIRE

White Sox deal for Mazara
The Chicago White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker on Tuesday night.
The clubs announced the deal at baseball’s annual winter meetings.
The 24-year-old Mazara has tantalizing power but produced mixed results over his first four big league seasons. The 6-foot-4 slugger batted .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS this year.
“He looks like he's 7-foot every time I see him in the box,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said earlier Tuesday.
— Associated Press