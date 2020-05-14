FROM THE WIRE

COVID-19
Pritzker apologizes for comments: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker apologized for criticizing baseball players for bargaining over their salaries during talks with management on how to get the coronavirus-delayed season under way.
Pritzker faulted players on Tuesday, saying "I realize that the players have the right to haggle over their salaries" but adding "I'm disappointed in many ways that players are holding out for these very, very high salaries and payments during a time when I think everybody is sacrificing."
At his briefing on Wednesday, he said "I want to address something that I said yesterday, regarding baseball and baseball players."
"I want to apologize for leaving the impression that baseball players shouldn't have the right to bargain, to protect their health and safety," the Democrat said. "I absolutely support that right, and I should have made that more clear."
Players agreed in March to accept prorated shares of salaries during a shortened season as part of a deal that guaranteed them service time if no games are played.
Owners on Monday approved a proposal for an 82-game season. Concerned about losing money if games are played without fans, owners approved asking players to base their salaries on a 50-50 split of revenue. Players say that amounts to a salary cap and they will never agree to that framework.
Pritzker is a member of the family that owns Hyatt. Forbes has estimated his net worth at $3.4 billion.
NBC Sports announcers taking pay cuts: NBC's on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary.
"Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they could contribute to helping our company during this difficult time … It's another reminder of the truly great team we have at NBC Sports and how we're all working together to get through this immense challenge," Bevacqua said.
The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.
NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction.
The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.
GOLF
PGA Championship returns to Quail Hollow in 2025: The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., in May 2025, the PGA of America announced Thursday. The exact dates of the tournament were not released.
Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, when a 24-year-old Justin Thomas defeated Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed by two shots to claim his first major championship. The announcement comes on the same day that Thomas was revealed as making the cover of the "PGA Tour 2K21" video game.
PGA officials raved about the 2017 event and strongly hinted at the time they'd like to see the PGA Championship return to Charlotte due to strong attendance numbers.
"The PGA of America is proud to return the PGA Championship to Quail Hollow and the wonderful host city of Charlotte," PGA of America President Suzy Whaley said in a news release. "Quail Hollow's course has a well-earned reputation as a stern test for the world's finest players, but what sets the club apart is its membership and the welcoming atmosphere that they promote. The state of North Carolina's appreciation for the game and major championship golf is remarkable."
Quail Hollow, designed by noted golf course architect George Cobb, opened in 1961. It will become the first course in North Carolina to host multiple PGA Championships.
Brooks Koepka is the two-time defending champion after winning last May at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. This year's PGA Championship was rescheduled for Aug. 3-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zach Smith tops PGA Tour players: Zach Smith won the Scottsdale Open on Thursday, closing with an 8-under 62 for a three-stroke victory in the mini-tour event that saw some PGA Tour players return to competition.
The PGA Tour suspended play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to return June 11-14 for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas.
Smith finished the three-round tournament at Talking Stick Resort at 18-under 192. The 24-year-old former UC Santa Barbara player earned $20,000 from the $130,000 purse.
Carson Roberts was second, following a second-round 61 with a 68. He's a regular on the Mackenzie Tour in Canada.
Colt Knost closed with a 66 to tie for third at 13 under, 3½ months after missing the Phoenix Open cut and retiring. Korn Ferry Tour player Brandon Harkins and mini-tour player Brady Calkins also were 13 under.
PGA Tour player Joel Dahmen, the 2017 Scottsdale Open winner, tied for eighth at 11 under after a 71. Last week, Dahmen shot 58 at Mesa Country Club in a group that included Chicago Cubs Ian Happ and Kyle Schwarber.
PGA Tour player Kevin Streelman was 10 under after a 67.
SOCCER
Turkish player confesses to killing son in hospital: Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection.
Cevher Toktas, 32, handed himself over to police and confessed to having smothered his son, Kasim, with a pillow on May 4, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
The boy's death was initially not believed to be suspicious, although he tested negative for COVID-19. His body has been exhumed for an autopsy as part of the investigation, Anadolu reported.
HaberTurk television reported that Toktas, who currently plays with amateur league team Bursa Yildirimspor, told police that he tried to suffocate his son because he did not love him, and turned himself in to police 11 days later because he felt remorse.
The boy was admitted to the children's hospital in the northwestern province of Bursa with a cough and high fever on April 23 — an official Turkish public holiday celebrating children — and placed in isolation along with his father.
Soon after, Toktas said, he smothered the boy and called for help, saying Kasim had taken a turn for the worse. The 5-year-old was rushed to the hospital's intensive care unit, where he died two hours later.
No trial date has been set yet.
Between 2007 and 2009, Toktas played for the Hacettepe soccer team, which briefly competed in the Turkish top-tier Super League.
