FROM THE WIRE

Bears re-sign McManis

The Chicago Bears re-signed cornerback and special teams contributor Sherrick McManis to a one-year contract on Thursday.

The team's longest tenured player, McManis will return for his ninth season in Chicago. He spent two years with Houston after being drafted by the Texans out of Northwestern in the fifth round in 2010. McManis has 45 special teams tackles since 2015 — tied for fourth in the NFL over that period.

Top recruit Green skips college

Top recruit Jalen Green said Thursday that he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of a new potential path to the NBA.

Green, a guard from Napa, California who was considered by some as the No. 1 overall recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft and seems a strong candidate to be among the top picks.

“This is the best route to prepare myself," Green said, making the announcement on Instagram.

Broncos' Miller has COVID-19

Von Miller has the coronavirus and the NFL star wanted to come forward with his diagnosis to show people how serious the disease is.