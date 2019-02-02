Fowler builds 4-shot lead

Rickie Fowler had the lead heading into the final round last year at the Phoenix Open, only to see the title slip through his grip for a second time.

He will have a big cushion in his third bid to win the championship following a stellar display of golf.

Fowler had eight birdies in a 7-under 64 on Saturday at TPC Scottsdale to take a four-shot lead over Matt Kuchar into the final round.

Shiffrin gets 13th win of season

After celebrating her personal-best 13th World Cup victory of the season and 56th overall, Mikaela Shiffrin spoke out Saturday against critics suggesting her wins and records are turning women's ski racing into a "boring" sport.

"This year there have been a lot of statistics, a lot of numbers, a lot of records. I feel like those numbers ... it dehumanizes what we are all doing," said the American two-time overall champion following her win in the last World Cup slalom before the world championships.

— Associated Press

