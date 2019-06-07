Packers to honor Starr
The Packers will wear a No. 15 helmet decal this season to pay tribute to Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr.
The organization announced Friday that it also will honor Starr during halftime of the team's home opener Sept. 15 against the Vikings. Dozens of former Packers, including some of Starr's former teammates, are expected to be in attendance.
Green Bay also is awarding a $250,000 impact grant to the Bart and Cherry Starr Foundation. The grant will benefit four charitable organizations that the Starr family supports.
Starr died on May 26 while recovering from the effects of a stroke suffered in 2014. He was 85.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.