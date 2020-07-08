FROM THE WIRE:

SOCCER
MLS returns to action after poignant moment of silence: Nearly 200 players took the field for an 8-minute, 46-second moment of silence to protest racial injustice before Major League Soccer's return to action Wednesday night.
Players wore black T-shirts, black gloves and black facemasks emblazoned with the words Black Lives Matter. The shirts had varying slogans that included Black And Proud, Silence Is Violence and Black All The Time.
The players walked toward midfield, raised their right arms one at a time and held the pose so long that some could be seen stretching fatigued muscles afterward.
It was a poignant moment that put two of the nation's most prominent changes over the last four months — masks and movements — at the forefront of the sport's return.
The group was formerly called the Black Players Coalition of MLS but changed its name this week to Black Players for Change. Originally announced on Juneteenth, the group started in the wake of George Floyd's death with the hope of combatting systemic racism both in soccer and the players' communities. The league and the players' union endorsed the organization.
Several other players from Orlando City and Inter Miami took a knee near midfield during the demonstration.
The two in-state teams delivered their own moment of silence by taking a knee along with the referee and the line judges just before the opening kick.
The national anthem was not played before or after the demonstration. MLS previously said it would not be played because no fans were in attendance.
Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes. Prosecutors said that a police officer had his knee on the neck of Floyd for 7 minutes, 46 seconds — not the 8:46 that has become a symbol of police brutality.
MLS players had weeks to decide what to do prior to the MLS is Back tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex at Disney World.
The league's teams are sequestered in resorts for the duration of the World Cup-style tournament, which began with a Group A match that was the first meeting between two Sunshine State teams.
FC Dallas withdrew Monday after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, Nashville SC's status was thrust into doubt with five confirmed positive tests.
Nashville was supposed to play Chicago in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday but it was postponed.
MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, after the league's teams had each played two regular-season games.
The reboot had a considerably different feel — without fans and with plenty of concern even amid a safety bubble. Can 25 teams that include nearly 700 players plus coaches, trainers and other support staff do everything right for a month? And what's the threshold for more positive tests?
The NFL, the NBA and Major League Baseball surely have a close eye on what's happening outside Orlando.
The NBA should get an up-close look. The league already has part of its bubble established at the ESPN venue. NBA team flags fly on every flagpole, and some areas have been sanitized and cordoned off for basketball's return later this month.
MLS is using two fields near the back of the complex, the same ones the NFL used for Pro Bowl practices the last four years. The league mandated masks for everyone other than players. Coaches, support staff and media donned masks during the game. Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro, who wasn't in the starting lineup, also wore one during warmups.
NBA
Spurs' Mills donates to fight racism: Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart, and the San Antonio guard said Wednesday that the reason why he's decided to participate is so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism.
The exact amount, Mills said, for the Spurs' eight remaining regular-season, or seeding, games will be $1,017,818.54. He will split that money between three causes — Black Lives Matter Australia, another group that deals with the problem of Blacks dying when in custody, and to the newly formed We Got You campaign that he helped organize to address the issues of racism within Australian sport.
"So, I'm playing in Orlando because I don't want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to Black communities," Mills said.
Mills isn't the only player that has announced he will be donating his salary for the eight games to charity. Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed earlier this week that he will give the remainder of his salary for the season to a charitable initiative he started called Breathe Again, which was designed to fight hatred and racism.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northwestern moves Wisconsin game from Wrigley Field: Northwestern's football game against Wisconsin scheduled for Nov. 7 at Wrigley Field in Chicago is being moved to Ryan Field because of uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northwestern announced the decision Wednesday after consulting with the Chicago Cubs, state and local authorities and the Big Ten Conference. Athletic director Jim Phillips cited the possibility of a limited crowd at the famed ballpark even if fans were allowed.
He called it "a disappointing conclusion to reach" and said the Wildcats hope to play there again "with a packed house."
In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Wildcats have since played baseball and lacrosse games there.
"We look forward to welcoming the Wildcats back to the Friendly Confines to play in front of a capacity crowd of Northwestern fans as soon as possible," Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said.
Toledo University player fatally shot: A University of Toledo football player was shot and killed following a fight at a city pizza restaurant, authorities said.
Jahneil Douglas, 22, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Authorities said the fight involved two men, and it wasn't immediately clear if Douglas was involved or what caused the brawl.
No other injuries were reported in the altercation, and no arrests have been made.
Douglas was preparing for his junior season with the Rockets. He was a defensive lineman who had played in 12 games over two seasons, totaling two tackles.
In a statement posted Wednesday morning on Twitter, school athletic director Mike O'Brien said Douglas' death was "a devastating loss for our football team and our University, and a very sad day for all of us in Rocket Nation."
COLLEGES
Missing retired Valpo athletic trainer found dead: A retired Valparaiso University athletic trainer who disappeared during a walk was found dead Wednesday morning, his family and police said.
Rod Moore, 75, who suffered from dementia, wandered away from his home on June 30, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
His body was found in a marsh along U.S. 30, his family said.
"Our hearts are broken right now," Moore's daughter-in-law, Kelsey Moore, said on behalf of the family. "This certainly isn't the outcome that we had hoped for. Even so, we are grateful to know he has been found and that we can properly lay him to rest. Rod lived a wonderful, full life and was loved by so many."
Moore was Valparaiso's head athletic trainer from 1967 to 2016 and a professor in the physical education department, the school said. He's a member of the Indiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame and the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.
The Porter County Sheriff's Department said the cause of death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.
Moore's disappearance triggered a Silver Alert and the creation of the Bring Rod Home Safely Facebook page that featured updates on the search and a photo of him shortly after his disappearance that was caught on a surveillance camera.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!