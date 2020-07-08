FROM THE WIRE:

MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12, after the league's teams had each played two regular-season games.

The reboot had a considerably different feel — without fans and with plenty of concern even amid a safety bubble. Can 25 teams that include nearly 700 players plus coaches, trainers and other support staff do everything right for a month? And what's the threshold for more positive tests?

The NFL, the NBA and Major League Baseball surely have a close eye on what's happening outside Orlando.

The NBA should get an up-close look. The league already has part of its bubble established at the ESPN venue. NBA team flags fly on every flagpole, and some areas have been sanitized and cordoned off for basketball's return later this month.

MLS is using two fields near the back of the complex, the same ones the NFL used for Pro Bowl practices the last four years. The league mandated masks for everyone other than players. Coaches, support staff and media donned masks during the game. Miami star Rodolfo Pizarro, who wasn't in the starting lineup, also wore one during warmups.

NBA