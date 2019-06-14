Broncos owner Bowlen dies
Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75.
In a statement on the team's website, Bowlen's family says he died late Thursday night at home surrounded by loved ones. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer's for several years.
Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, was the first owner in pro football history to have his team win 300 games, including playoffs, in three decades.
Bears sign Montgomery
The Chicago Bears have signed third-round draft pick David Montgomery.
The running back from Iowa State was the first player taken by the Bears after they traded up with New England to grab him at No. 73 overall. Chicago had previously traded away its first and second-rounders.
Montgomery ran for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. He had 1,216 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a junior.
Ujiri might face charges
A California police agency will pursue a misdemeanor battery charge against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri after the executive was accused of shoving and hitting a sheriff's deputy in the face and shouting obscenities as he tried to join his team on the court to celebrate their NBA championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.