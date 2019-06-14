Broncos owner Bowlen dies

Pat Bowlen, the Denver Broncos owner who transformed the team from also-rans into NFL champions and helped the league usher in billion-dollar TV deals, has died. He was 75.

In a statement on the team's website, Bowlen's family says he died late Thursday night at home surrounded by loved ones. The statement did not specify a cause of death. Bowlen had battled Alzheimer's for several years.

Bowlen, elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, was the first owner in pro football history to have his team win 300 games, including playoffs, in three decades.

Bears sign Montgomery

The Chicago Bears have signed third-round draft pick David Montgomery.

The running back from Iowa State was the first player taken by the Bears after they traded up with New England to grab him at No. 73 overall. Chicago had previously traded away its first and second-rounders.

Montgomery ran for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns in three seasons at Iowa State. He had 1,216 yards rushing and 13 TDs as a junior.

Ujiri might face charges

A California police agency will pursue a misdemeanor battery charge against Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri after the executive was accused of shoving and hitting a sheriff's deputy in the face and shouting obscenities as he tried to join his team on the court to celebrate their NBA championship.

