FROM THE WIRE:

Daniel Theis had 18 points for the Celtics. Theis played 47 minutes -- the other four Boston starters, Tatum, Smart, Brown and Kemba Walker (who was held to five points), all logged at least 50. And tempers flared when it was over, everyone getting a few extra words in before Game 7 on Friday.

Officials considering Nov. 18 draft date: The NBA's board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.

In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on "initial conversations with the Players Association." The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

If it is moved this would be the second time that the draft — originally set for June 25, then pushed back to Oct. 16 — gets delayed. An additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form, teams were told in the memo.

The league also said delaying the draft would allow it more time to continue the process of deciding when best to start next season.