FROM THE WIRE:

NBA
Raptors 125, Celtics 122 (2 OT): The Toronto Raptors faced a sizable early deficit. They trailed in the fourth quarter. And again in the first overtime. And again in the second overtime.
Exhausted and on the brink, the reigning NBA champions rose to the moment.
Next up: Game 7, for a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.
OG Anunoby — the hero of Game 3 with a buzzer-beating 3 — put the Raptors ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with just under a minute left in double overtime, Kyle Lowry got an acrobatic jumper to fall with 11.7 seconds left and the Raptors beat the Boston Celtics 125-122 in Game 6 on Wednesday night.
Lowry scored 33 points in 53 minutes for Toronto. Norman Powell had 23, including a pair of free throws with 5.0 seconds remaining. Fred VanVleet scored 21 points for the Raptors, who needed the win to extend their season, and Anunoby had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 16 rebounds for the Celtics, who had their starters on the floor -- without a single sub -- for the final 22-plus minutes, going back to 23.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Jayson Tatum had 29 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Marcus Smart had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it with about 3 seconds left in the second extra session.
Daniel Theis had 18 points for the Celtics. Theis played 47 minutes -- the other four Boston starters, Tatum, Smart, Brown and Kemba Walker (who was held to five points), all logged at least 50. And tempers flared when it was over, everyone getting a few extra words in before Game 7 on Friday.
Officials considering Nov. 18 draft date: The NBA's board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday.
In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on "initial conversations with the Players Association." The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
If it is moved this would be the second time that the draft — originally set for June 25, then pushed back to Oct. 16 — gets delayed. An additional delay would also allow the league more time to conduct the pre-draft process, including a combine in some form, teams were told in the memo.
The league also said delaying the draft would allow it more time to continue the process of deciding when best to start next season.
Moving the draft would have a domino effect on other offseason league business, such as free agency and the process by which the league and Players Association will determine salary cap numbers for 2020-21 -- something that teams obviously need to know before they can go shopping.
The most recent plan had been for free agency to start with negotiations able to begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 and the end of the annual offseason moratorium at noon on Oct. 23.
And the NBA had been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of the draft lottery last month that date was unlikely. Silver said Dec. 1 "is feeling a little bit early to me."
The league has yet to publicly reveal when next season could start — or if it could start in a bubble or multiple bubbles.
"Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas," Silver said on the draft lottery telecast Aug. 20. "My sense is, in working with the players association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that's what we would be targeting."
NHL
Lightning 2, Islanders 1: Nikita Kucherov scored with 8.8 seconds left to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night and a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference final.
Kucherov beat Russian countryman Semyon Varlamov after a perfect pass from Ryan McDonagh, preventing the Lightning from going into another overtime game with a depleted forward group.
Leading scorer Brayden Point was injured late in the first period, and Tampa Bay also was without Alex Killorn much of the game after he was ejected for a hit from behind.
Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of the 28 shots he faced in Game 2. Varlamov made 19 saves. Tampa Bay is two wins from the Stanley Cup final, but Point's injury after he fell awkwardly on his last shift of the first period is a major concern for a group already without captain Steven Stamkos.
Two nights after Point scored 1:14 in, Matt Martin did the honors 1:24 in to give the Islanders the lead. A broken play helped defenseman Nick Leddy get behind the net, and he fed Martin for his fifth goal of the playoffs on a rare play in which Andrei Vasilevskiy lost sight of the puck.
Six minutes in, Killorn hit New York's Brock Nelson into the glass from behind and was ejected and given a 5-minute major penalty for boarding. After dressing just 11 forwards to keep seven defensemen in the lineup, Lightning were put in a tough spot by Killorn's absence that was made even worse when Point got injured.
They killed the penalty and got to the second intermission with the score tied after Victor Hedman scored off a faceoff with 1:35 left in the first period.
There were no goals throughout the second and most of the third until Kucherov scored his sixth of the postseason.
CYCLING
Ewan wins Tour's Stage 11, Sagan relegated, Roglic in yellow: Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan secured his second stage victory at this year's Tour de France in a chaotic dash to the finish Wednesday that saw Peter Sagan penalized for barging a rival.
Sagan, squeezed up against barriers on the right-hand side of the finishing straight, made room for himself by leaning his left shoulder into Belgian rider Wout Van Aert.
The irregular move cost Sagan his second place behind Ewan. The Slovakian was dropped back to 85th place.
Irish rider Sam Bennett was bumped up to second and Van Aert to third.
Afterward, Van Aert and Sagan had a sharp exchange of words.
"There wasn't a gap and if you use your elbows to open it up, I think it's completely against the rules," said Van Aert, a two-time stage winner this year.
"It's already dangerous enough and I was really surprised and shocked at the moment that I felt something," he said. "Really scared."
In the race for the overall win, Primoz Roglic stayed safe on the rolling ride to Poitiers to keep the race leader's yellow jersey. The 167-kilometer (104-mile) stage started on France's Atlantic coast.
Ewan skirted Bennett in the last yards and threw his front wheel across the line.
