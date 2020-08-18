FROM THE WIRE:

NHL
Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies of cancer: Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
The Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.
"After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong," Eric Hawerchuk, one of Dale's sons, wrote on Twitter.
A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.
Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction, and is one of the most decorated players in our game's history," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.
At 5-feet-11 and 190 pounds, Hawerchuk wasn't blessed with size or blistering speed. But the five-time All-Star had a knack of getting to loose pucks and then creating something out of nothing. Hawerchuk could breeze past opponents and knew what to do when he neared the goal.
Hawerchuk had been battling stomach cancer. In September 2019, he took a leave of absence from coaching the Colts to undergo chemotherapy treatment.
"For some reason the Lord put me in this kind of fight and I'm ready to fight it," he told Canada's TSN in October 2019. "I want to live to tell the story."
Eric Hawerchuk said in July on Twitter that the cancer had returned after his dad completed chemotherapy in April.
Dale Hawerchuk, the longest-serving coach in Colts history, was going into his 10th season behind Barrie's bench. He had led the Colts to the playoffs in six of his nine previous seasons.
At Barrie, Hawerchuk coached the likes of Aaron Ekblad, Mark Scheifele, Tanner Pearson and Ryan Suzuki.
Born April 4, 1963, in Toronto, Hawerchuk grew up in nearby Oshawa, getting his first pair of skates at age 2 and playing competitively at 4. As a peewee, he broke Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur's record by scoring all eight goals in an 8-1 victory in the final of a tournament in Montreal.
Hawerchuk was drafted in 1981. Hawerchuk went to Winnipeg as an 18-year-old and spent nine years there, saying he felt like he grew up in the Manitoba capital.
He did not disappoint. The teenager scored 45 goals and collected 103 points, was selected as the rookie of the year — the youngest recipient at the time — and led Winnipeg to a 48-point improvement, the largest single-season turnaround in the NHL.
He was the youngest player in NHL history to reach 100 points, a record broken by Sidney Crosby in 2006. No wonder his early career came with comparisons to Wayne Gretzky.
"He has the same instincts, that puck sense, of Gretzky," said Mike Doran, Winnipeg's director of player personnel in 1981.
When he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the Jets were no more (the team was revived in Winnipeg in 2011). But he said the Jets "are etched in my mind every day that I live."
The franchise moved to Phoenix in 1996 and became the Coyotes. Eleven years later, Hawerchuk joined Bobby Hull and Thomas Steen on the Coyotes' ring of honor.
Hawerchuk re-wrote the Jets record book before being traded to Buffalo during the 1990 NHL draft. As an unrestricted free agent, Hawerchuk signed with the St. Louis Blues in 1995 before being dealt to Philadelphia whom he helped to the Stanley Cup final in 1996-97 season, his final season.
Slowed down by a hip issue, he retired at the age of 34.
A shy type, Hawerchuk said he savored the moments with his teammates in the privacy of the dressing room the most.
"It's a real special feeling and nobody can take that from you," he said.
Hawerchuk missed the playoffs only once — in 1988-89 with Winnipeg — during his NHL career.
He averaged more than a point-per-game for 13 consecutive seasons, becoming the 23rd player to reach the 500-goal plateau in 1995-96 and the 31st player to have 1,000 points in 1990-91.
He was also the first NHLer to play in his 1,000th career game before his 31st birthday.
Hawerchuk was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001 along with Viacheslav Fetisov, Mike Gartner and Jari Kurri in the player category.
"It's like going back down memory lane," he said in his induction speech.
"All the experiences have been fantastic," he added. "I mean, sometimes they didn't feel so great. You had your highs and lows. But when I look back on it, I wouldn't change a thing ... Even though I didn't win a Stanley Cup, I still wouldn't change a thing. I think to ask for more would be greedy."
Hawerchuk was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame in November 2011.
Known as Ducky by his teammates, Hawerchuk was inducted into the Jets' Hall of Fame prior to their game against the visiting Arizona Coyotes in November 2017.
Hawerchuk played 713 games as a Jet, recording 379 goals and 929 points. He also served five seasons as captain.
Hawerchuk was the fourth member of the Jets Hall of Fame, joining Anders Hedberg, Ulf Nilsson and Bobby Hull, who all played for the team during its World Hockey Association days.
NBA
Non-Disney teams can train in own team bubbles: The teams that didn't get invited to Walt Disney World now have instructions on how they can get back to basketball — in their own bubbles.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association finalized an agreement Tuesday that allows the eight teams that didn't qualify for the restart to have voluntary group workouts in their facilities beginning next month.
Much like the 22 teams that resumed play after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams will need to have all players and staff remaining in a campus environment in which everyone will be tested daily for the virus.
A two-phase system will be used for the program that will run from Sept. 14-Oct. 6, which will have players "residing in a campus-like environment under controlled conditions."
The first phase, from Sept. 14-20, will be a continuation of voluntary individual workouts at team facilities. Players and staff who plan to take part in group workouts will begin daily coronavirus testing at that time.
Teams can then practice and scrimmage from Sept. 21-Oct. 6. Each team will have to create a campus in its home market, which will include the team's facilities and private living accommodations for players and team staff — all of whom must remain on the campus.
The eight teams that weren't within six games of a playoff spot at the time play was suspended on March 11 didn't qualify for the restart. Those teams were Atlanta, Golden State, New York, Minnesota, Charlotte, Cleveland, Chicago and Detroit.
There was concern among those teams about not getting to work with their players during a potentially long layoff, with the 2020-21 season expected to start no earlier than December.
Utah's Conley back in bubble as a dad: Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.
The Jazz announced he was back at the NBA campus following the team's practice Tuesday. ESPN reported he arrived in the bubble Monday night.
In accordance with the NBA's COVID-19 policies, Conley is subject to a quarantine of at least four days. He is expected to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but possibly could be back for Game 3 on Friday.
The league is reviewing his situation.
Conley missed Monday's first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime despite a Jazz playoff-record 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.
The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday. Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.
He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.
The sixth-seeded Jazz already are missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.
AUTO RACING
Ferrari, McLaren first to confirm signing new F1 agreement: Ferrari and McLaren on Tuesday became the first teams to confirm they have signed the new Concorde Agreement on the future of Formula One racing.
The agreement will cover the 2021 through 2025 seasons and follows years of intense negotiation on the sport's commercial side.
"We are pleased to have signed up again ... It is an important step to ensure the stability and growth of the sport," Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri said in a statement. "We are very confident that the collaboration with the FIA and Liberty Media can make Formula One even more attractive and spectacular."
Ferrari is the only team to have taken part in every season of the F1 World Championship from 1950.
"This is the pinnacle of motorsport and it is natural that the most successful team ever in this series in which it has always been a protagonist, should continue to be so for many years to come," added FIA president Jean Todt in the Ferrari statement.
The sport has been governed under the terms of successive Concorde Agreements since 1981. The teams, the FIA and F1 organizers keep the agreements' contents secret.
"Formula 1 has taken another important stride on the road to a sustainable, strong future with the new agreement. This is the right deal at the right time for the sport, its owners, its teams and, most of all, the fans," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said in a statement.
"A more equitable sport is better for everyone: greater balance in the sharing of revenues among all the teams and clearer, simpler governance that cuts through vested interests and puts the sport first."
