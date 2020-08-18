FROM THE WIRE:

NHL

Hall of Famer Hawerchuk dies of cancer: Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.

The Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.

"After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong," Eric Hawerchuk, one of Dale's sons, wrote on Twitter.

A teenage star, Hawerchuk was drafted first overall by the Jets in 1981. He went on to play nine seasons in Winnipeg and five in Buffalo before finishing up his distinguished 16-year NHL career with stints in St. Louis and Philadelphia.

Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 1,409 points in 1,188 regular-season games. He added 30 more goals and 99 assists in 97 playoff games.

"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Dale Hawerchuk, an instant and enduring star who captured the hearts of two hockey-loving cities, represented his country with class and distinction, and is one of the most decorated players in our game's history," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement.