Soccer club president tied to corruption probe

The president of French soccer champion Paris Saint-Germain is the latest sports official implicated in a sprawling five-year corruption probe that keeps spreading.

Prosecutors in France have implicated Nasser al-Khelaifi — who leads Qatar-owned PSG, is chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Sports, and sits on the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA — in "active corruption." They linked him on Thursday to payments allegedly helping Doha win hosting rights for track and field's world championships.

The IAAF, track's governing body based in Monaco, is at the core of allegations of bribery, extortion and systematic doping.

The wider case led to exposing state-backed Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

— Associated Press

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments