Soccer club president tied to corruption probe
The president of French soccer champion Paris Saint-Germain is the latest sports official implicated in a sprawling five-year corruption probe that keeps spreading.
Prosecutors in France have implicated Nasser al-Khelaifi — who leads Qatar-owned PSG, is chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Sports, and sits on the executive committee of European soccer body UEFA — in "active corruption." They linked him on Thursday to payments allegedly helping Doha win hosting rights for track and field's world championships.
The IAAF, track's governing body based in Monaco, is at the core of allegations of bribery, extortion and systematic doping.
The wider case led to exposing state-backed Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
— Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.