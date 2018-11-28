Are you a fan of the Disney movie, "Frozen"? Then you'll probably want to see the story and characters, such as Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff and Swen, unfold during a Disney on Ice production. You have seven chances to see show, hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse and featuring appearances by other Disney characters. Show times include 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Tickets, which range from $15 to $50, are available at Ticketmaster.com.
