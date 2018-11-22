Mike Harrington, fuel inspector, State of Iowa weights and measures, responded:
"It looks like your main question is regarding low sulfur diesel, so I will address this first. The term “low sulfur” pertains to a quantity of 500 parts-per-million (ppm) of sulfur. However, around 2005, the main supplies of diesel fuel were required to change over to Ultra-low Sulfur which has a content of only 15 ppm. Sulfur acted as a lubricity agent and provided fuel stability against microbial contamination.
"You mentioned that you recently purchased this RV. Is this a new model year (newer than 2007) or a previously owned model year later than 2005? If new, the engine and manufacturer should require Ultra Low Sulfur diesel fuel.
"In 2005 when the supply changed from Low Sulfur to Ultra Low Sulfur, fuel pumps were required by the EPA/FTC to post that the fuel was now Ultra Low Sulfur so that vehicles not designed for Ultra Low were notified they may need additional additives to prevent engine damage. Around 2015, this posting requirement was no longer required, as the supply of diesel fuel was completely turned over and the number of newer diesel engines on the road had increased as well.
"The terms highway diesel, truck diesel or on-road diesel is sometimes used to label pumps that sell diesel fuel that has 'road-use-taxes' in the price per gallon. Places that use these terms usually also offer off-road diesel or dyed diesel that has a red dye mixed in and road taxes are not charged. Farm equipment, construction equipment, power generators and refrigeration trailers may use this fuel.
"#1 diesel fuel has a lower cloud point and lower flash point to provide better operability of diesel engines in colder weather.
"#2 diesel fuel is the standard or most common type of diesel fuel. Depending on engine requirements, this fuel may require additives to increase lubricity or stability for long term storage.
"Diesel fuel that is labelled as bio-blended diesel, biodiesel or just diesel with a blended with 5-20% biodiesel label is #2 diesel fuel that contains anywhere from 5-20% biodiesel. Testing parameters are the same for this wide range of blends. A consumer that is concerned should ask the retailer for the most common blend level. Usually stations offering this will blend at the 20% level during warm months and reduce the blend level in colder weather.
"Premium diesel fuel is a third type of diesel. It will be labelled as premium diesel at the pump and will usually be a higher price. This type of diesel fuel is required to have a higher lubricity rating and a higher cetane rating. It is a fuel that is usually desired for higher performance diesel engines such as high-end diesel cars, RV’s or backup power generators. It is harder to find at retail locations and is only available at a few pipeline terminals. Premium diesel is usually offered as a #2 diesel type but could be offered as a #1 diesel if the cloud point and flash points meet the specifications.
"Some of these terms may be used together and may lead to your confusion. Premium diesel may be blended with 20% biodiesel and be dyed for off-road use, resulting in a 'Premium Off Road Dyed #2 Biodiesel blended with 5-20% biodiesel.'
"The last piece of information that I can offer you as a consumer for your knowledge is that diesel fuel blended with biodiesel up to 5% tests in the same manner as diesel with no biodiesel. Blending of biodiesel up to 5% with diesel fuel is not required to be labeled at the pump. The only exception would be any State law that would require this disclosure, but I am not aware of any such requirement. So as a consumer, you should assume biodiesel up to 5% is in all diesel fuel whether labeled or not, unless you have spoken with a trusted representative from the retailer. Unfortunately, many cashiers and clerks do not have much knowledge of the fuels offered for sell and will sometimes try to give an answer that only misleads and misinforms consumers.
"So to follow-up with my original thoughts when I saw your inquiry, are you really looking for low sulfur diesel with up to 500 ppm of sulfur or is ultra-low sulfur with up to 15 ppm of sulfur compatible with your RV?"
