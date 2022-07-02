Fun at Fejervary Learning Center

Fans with Iowa and Illinois zip codes will be able to purchase tickets for the Quad Cities River Bandits' nationally-televised game against Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams game beginning Saturday.
The Scott County Attorney's Office has announced its decision in an officer-involved death. Jason James Morales died after a June 8 encounter with a Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious person report.
Iowa native Charles Jahn grabbed the final spot in the John Deere Classic after winning a six-man, three holes playoff. Read about the four qualifiers - three of which who made their first PGA Tour event.
1 of 5
Camden Salzbrenner, 8, left; Kinleigh Salzbrenner, 6; and Liam Thornburg, 7, of Eldridge have fun after climbing a large rock Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center in Davenport.