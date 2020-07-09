Fun classes for a healthier you

Feeling bored and out of shape during this long period of quarantine? Scott Community College is offering some fun and health-promoting classes at the Bettendorf Community Center to help seniors and those younger stay or get in shape after being cooped up. All the classes are $28 for each session of eight weeks.

The first offering is Body Power for a Healthier You (Class ID: 9898), taught by Linda McNamara, beginning July 13. The class will meet from 9-10 a.m. for eight sessions ending Aug. 31. To register, call 563-441-4100.

Muscle toning, flexibility, posture, balance and cardio fitness will be emphasized. Resistance training using body weight, resistance bands and dumbbells will be incorporated to help build muscle with control and balance. A few Yoga moves will be added to emphasize flexibility and some cardio exercise from the chair will help improve your heart health.

Building a body capable of doing real-life activities will be added to the program through functional fitness moves. Teaching the muscles to work together with ease when bending, twisting and lifting are just a few of the benefits received by adding Body Power to your exercise routine.

Modification for all levels of fitness will be given.

