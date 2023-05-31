Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Today

Janice K. Bujewski, 11 a.m., Wednesday, Durant Cemetery.

Donald Lee Clute, 11 a.m., Norwood Presbyterian Church, Alexis.

Louise L. Langlais, 10 a.m., Our savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf.

Tomorrow

Donna Jeanne Ingram, 6 p.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Gerald E. Lang, 10 a.m., Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funer al Home, davenport.

Pending

Robert E. Allport, 68, of Colona, died Friday, May 27, 2023, at River Crossing, Moline. arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Sylvia V. Baum, 89, of Geneseo, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. arrangements: Cremation society of the Quad Cities.

Joyce L. Berggren, 89, of Maquoketa, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jackson County Regional Hospital in Maquoketa. arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Ty Thomas Bopes, 48, of Rock Island, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at home. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Irene Catherine Evans, 86, of savanna, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at home. arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Eleanor Garrison, 92, formerly of Lynn Center, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at Lakeshore assisted Living in Rockwell, Texas. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory.

Marilyn Kay Giddings, 75, of Sabula, died Sunday, May 28, 2023. arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Robert L. Haiston Sr., 76, of davenport, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Good Samaritan society, davenport. arrangements: Cremation society of the Quad Cities.

Bonnie K. Hunt, 77, of Coal Valley, died Friday, May 26, 2023. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Christopher Allan James, 48, of savanna, died May 23, 2023. arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

David Kakavas, 61, of Moline died Friday, May 26, 2023, at his home. arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

William "Bill" Long, 84, of Rock Island, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Ruth Ann Lovetinsky, 80, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her home in West Liberty. arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty.

Lois J. Marsoun, 82, of Moline, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center east, davenport. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Lizeth Perez-Calleja, 33, of east Moline, died Sunday May 28, 2023, at her home. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

David Bruce Ray, 64, of Moline, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at home. arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home.

David E. Ross, 61, of Silvis, died Sunday May 28, 2023, at St. Anthony's nursing and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Russell A. Scharer, 82, of new Windsor, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at River Crossing of Moline. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Richard A. Smock, 74, of Andalusia, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota. arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Kimberly N. Taylor, 42, of Rock Island, died on May 28, 2023. arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Hubert L. Webber, 91, of Stockton, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Genesis Medical Center east, davenport. arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant.

Flossie Wills, 71, of Rock Island, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at allure of the Quad Cities, Moline. arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.